There is a precious “canary” to invest in and it’s called Kusama Crypto

7 ‘of reading

09/02/2022 – In the world of cryptocurrencies there are always lots of news, some of which are truly peculiar as in the case of Kusama Crypto, a digital currency that has come to the fore with the nickname of “canary” and was born from the famous Polkadot network, which it is attracting more and more interest both in the community of technicians and in that of small savers.

On the net there are many guides about which this is undoubtedly the most complete in explaining all the peculiarities and, above all, the potential that Kusama (code name KSM) offers to all those who take a moment to discover its value.

Is Kusama Crypto just the Polkadot Coin or more?

At one time, those who worked in the mines could rely on the help of canaries who had the role of detecting potentially dangerous gas leaks in advance, a fundamental aid that allowed the workers and the works themselves to move forward safely, avoiding accidents: a principle that today it may be outdated, but in reality it continues to exist in a “mining world” that is decidedly different from the traditional one, that is, that of cryptocurrencies.

Very often we refer to the creation of digital currencies with the term “mining” (precisely “undermine”) it is therefore no coincidence that the canary metaphor is back in vogue as in the specific reference to Kusama Crypto and his older sister Polkadot: a report in which the first, with the code name KSM, acts as a tester (or indeed as a canary) for the second known instead as DOT (the reference code for the Polkadot Coin).

The Polkadot network is particularly developed and used, to the point of experiencing continuous evolutions of which some could in some way jeopardize its stability when not perfectly run-in: a scenario that is averted thanks to Kusama, a “parallel network” created over time precisely to play the role of test bed (or more technically as a testnet) of all the implementations which then, once verified, become part of the main blockchain relating to the DOT code.

It is therefore no coincidence that the fathers of Kusama Crypto, born in 2016, are the same creators of Polkadot, just as it is no coincidence that this “sub blockchain” born precisely to act as a testnet has developed in a short time to become a parallel project with its innovative strength such as to have incredibly increased the value of KSM, which has become a more than interesting point of reference: a more unique than rare case given that Kusama Crypto is the only existing example of a testnet hired at a leading role both as a blockchain and as a digital token, becoming over time a point of reference also for investments in the world of electronic currencies.

Is it better to invest in Polkadot Stocks or Kusama Crypto?

Today, the subordination relationship between Kusama Crypto and Polkadot continues to exist, but only on the technological level in terms of the IT development of the respective blockchains, a relationship in which Kusama naturally continues to be the “canary network” on which to test all the news. which then (when duly verified as stable and performing) become part of the Polkadot blockchain, but it is precisely a relationship that persists only on the technological level because in terms of investments these two cryptocurrencies instead become two realities in their own right.

Speaking of trading, both KSM and DOT have both become protagonists of a real financial ferment, both tokens see their value grow constantly representing excellent investment opportunities whatever the type of activity with which you intend to operate: both the Polkadot shares and the Kusama tokens are in fact among the most traded both on all the most important exchange sites (portals specialized in the purchase and sale of the most important cryptocurrencies) and in the portals of the major online brokers in circulation.

If it is clear how to earn from Kusama Crypto or Polkadot Coin by buying them at a price and then reselling them when their value increases, the possibilities offered by online trading instead belong to a mechanism that needs to be clarified in more detail: online brokers are portals that they offer particular financial products such as the famous CFDs (Contracts for Difference), or instruments based on the purchase of options referring to the market trend of certain assets, in this case precisely the KSM or the DOT.

When you work with CFDs you do not proceed with the actual purchase of cryptocurrencies or shares, but precisely options through which to express in advance what are the forecasts that the trader makes regarding how the reference market will evolve: a very simple and lean way to invest without the burden of heavy costs by making transactions that are also very quick.

It goes without saying that this form of investment has quickly become the ideal one especially for small savers who through it find a way to earn on potentially expensive assets as Kusama Crypto is increasingly becoming, at the same time having the possibility of making profits very much. rapid that does not require “technical waiting” times in which to wait for the value of the token to grow enough to be resold with a profit margin sufficient to justify the operation.

Why trading online on Kusama Crypto is an ideal resource for small savers?

Trading online through CFDs offered by major brokers such as eToro, Plus500 or AvaTrade (these are the most representative sites in this type of investment) basically has a series of advantages that no other financial activity can match: it allows you to operate without the purchase of the reference asset but only through options linked to the rise or fall of its market value, which allows you to invest even with a few euros, enormously limiting the economic risks to which you are exposed, allows you to operate leaving the trader himself the choice of the reference time of each investment (time which can also be extremely short) and allows you to operate in a winning way bringing gains even as much as the asset, in this case the market value of Kusama Crypto, loses its way moving downwards.

A series of benefits, those just listed, which while proving to be extremely advantageous for everyone, are ideal above all for small investors, people who by definition have few funds at their disposal to trade and little time to wait for the fruits: it therefore comes by itself. that Kusama Crypto has quickly become a real bestseller in this financial world, rising to a leading role as much, and perhaps more, than the “sacred monsters” of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Etherum or Polkadot Coin itself.

Precisely for this reason, at least in terms of investment, there is no longer any relationship of subjection between the KSM and the DOT, to the point that Kusama Crypto is indeed more used as an online trading asset thanks to a more lively market that offers many more opportunities. trading compared to the others which, being more stable tokens, instead have a more regular trend in which to find less possibility of speculation.

In short, the trading that combines the advantages of online brokers and the winning features of Kusama Crypto is and will increasingly be a real point of reference for all small savers looking for a second form of income to complement the main one, an opportunity. which is also attracting a lot of attention from financial information portals which, as evidenced by this article published recently by MSN Money, always find new ideas in this topic to keep their readers updated on trading possibilities capable of making a difference in any time.