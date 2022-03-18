There is a premiere date for ‘Angelyne’ the new series with an unrecognizable Emmy Rossum

On ShamelessEmmy Rossum was not exactly a shining star, but that may be nothing compared to the character we will see her play in the next Peacock miniseries, Angelynebased on the life of the iconic and somewhat enigmatic 1980s celebrity of the same name.

After a long postponement due to the pandemic, Angelyne It will hit the streaming service on May 19 with all eight episodes available immediately. The drama traces Angelyne’s life, revealing how she became a celebrity by provocatively displaying herself on Los Angeles billboards of the time, soon attracting the attention of the press, television and cinema.

«He has spent most of the last four years thinking, living and breathing this projectRossum said in a statement, adding:

“I love Angeline. It’s like Marilyn Monroe walking into an Easy Bake Oven with ’80s punk Barbie and a dash of New Age spirituality. She is a pioneer, a seeker, a visionary, the first influencer, a living work of art. This is a small sample of the show. I hope you fall in love with the magic of it ».

The rest of the cast Angelyne includes Martin Freeman (Fargo), Alex Karpovsky (Girls), Hamish Linklater (Legion), Charlie Rowe (salvation), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), Molly Ephraim (The Man of the House) and David Krumholtz (The Deuce).

The series does not yet have a channel or streaming service for broadcast in Latin America