There is a promising drug against severe forms of COVID-19

An experimental drug, initially developed to treat some forms of cancer, has shown promise among patients with severe forms of COVID-19. Sabizabulin has been shown to be useful in reducing the risk of pneumonia and death within weeks of the onset of symptoms in numerous patients, to the point that the company that is testing it has been shown to suspend clinical trials to speed up the authorization process for the drug. It could be an important development towards the availability of specific treatments against severe forms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, but the results of the trial have not yet been published and therefore some caution is needed.

Veru, the US pharmaceutical company that had started testing sabizabulin for alternative purposes to the treatment of some forms of cancer during the pandemic, announced the results of clinical trials earlier this week. Its chief executive, Mitchell Steiner, said: “Sabizabulin is the first drug to demonstrate a statistically and clinically significant reduction in deaths and hospitalizations – this is a big step forward.”

Until now, the search for treatments against severe forms of COVID-19 had not led to many results, leaving doctors with limited resources to treat their patients, especially if they are admitted to intensive care for pulmonary complications. Specific drugs available so far, such as Pfizer’s Paxlovid, have been shown to have good efficacy in treating the initial and milder forms of COVID-19, while there are no medicines for seriously ill patients.

Sabizabulin acts on the transport mechanisms of certain substances between cells (and within them), through the tubules of the cytoskeleton, the filamentous scaffolding that helps the cell to maintain its shape and performs various other functions. The drug reduces the functionality of the tubules, which are used by the coronavirus to move between cells and carry on the infection in the body. The reduced mobility slows down the replication of the virus, which takes place by exploiting the cells itself, thus leaving the body more time to organize an adequate and not oversized immune response, which in turn can lead to further complications for the patient.

The use of Veru’s drug is for now only intended for hospitalized people, a circumstance that should make its distribution and above all the surveillance by doctors easier. Before being available, sabizabulin will still need to receive an emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal drug agency.

During the clinical trials, Veru used sabizabulin on about 150 volunteers divided into two groups: one received the drug and the other a substance that did nothing (placebo). In the placebo group, about half of the 52 participants died within 60 days of the first symptoms of COVID-19, despite assistance from doctors in the hospital with the protocols developed so far. In the sabizabulin group, the death rate was 20 percent among the 98 volunteers, who had equally severe forms of COVID-19 compared to the placebo control group.

Given the very positive results, the independent control committee that followed the trial decided to stop the tests to speed up the emergency authorization processes.

In clinical trials, the drug was administered once daily for up to 21 days. No particular side effects emerged during the trial, according to information provided so far by Veru. However, the company has not yet provided other important data to get a more complete idea of ​​the experimentation. More detailed information should be provided on the patients’ conditions, the number of days spent in intensive care, the overall length of hospitalization and the interventions performed by doctors, for example to intubate or not the most serious cases.

The treatment consists of a daily intake of one 9 milligram capsule. The drug can be stored at room temperature and does not require transport and storage precautions other than those usually used for medicines.

In addition to the United States, tests were carried out on volunteers in Bulgaria, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. Participants had severe forms of COVID-19 caused by both the delta variant and the now more widespread omicron variant. According to Veru, the treatment maintains the same effectiveness regardless of the types of variants.

Veru has confirmed that by the end of the month he will meet with the FDA managers who are working on the drugs against the coronavirus, in order to start the procedures to obtain an emergency authorization of the drug. It is currently not possible to make accurate predictions as to when the treatment will be available for use in hospitals.

Although omicron involves less severe symptoms than other variants, especially among vaccinated people, there are still over ten thousand COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Italy alone, with a few hundred of them needing assistance in intensive care units. Almost a thousand people have died in the last week due to complications from the disease in its most severe forms.