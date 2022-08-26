“There is a reason why I left”

Last August 11, Olivia Wilde won the legal battle against Jason Sudeikis for the custody of their children. The judge determined that the children of the former couple officially live in California, where their mother does.

Now the Hollywood actress did strong revelations about her separation from her ex-fiancé Jason, who four months ago had the custody documents while speaking on stage at CinemaCon.

“It was my workplace… In any other workplace, it would look like an attack. it was really annoying. It shouldn’t have been possible. There was a big breach in security, which is really scary, ”said the also director.





“I hated that this nastiness distracted me from the work of so many different people and the studio that I represented up there… Trying to sabotage that was really vicious. But she had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted,” she recalled.

Olivia Wilde opens up about her relationship with Jason Sudeikis

​

Despite the actor’s seemingly hostile intentions, Wilde added that, “Sadly, I wasn’t totally surprised. I mean, there’s a reason i left that relationship”.

And he revealed that the only ones affected were his young children: The only people who suffered were my children, because they will have to see that, and they should never have to know that it happened.

“For me, it was terrible, but The victims were children between 8 and 5 years old., And that’s really sad. I chose to be an actress, I voluntarily entered the spotlight, but it is not something that my children have asked for. And when my children are drawn into it, it’s deeply painful,” she concluded.

Olivia Wilde already forgot Jason Sudeikis

​

Currently, the actress and director of ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ holds a relationship with Harry Styleswho a few days ago declared that he would like to have children, which raised the rumors of a future pregnancy of Wilde.





