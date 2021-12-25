There is a recovery that can change the face of the team

At the resumption of preparation Luciano Spalletti will not be able to count on the Africans Anguissa, Osimhen, Ounas and Koulibaly, of whom there has been a lot of talk, but he should definitely recover two equally important pillars. One of them is Fabian Ruiz and his absence – from the injury he suffered against Sassuolo – was probably underestimated. Not only for the 5 goals and 3 assists scored up to that moment, but from the point of view of game development.

The offensive maneuver passes through him

Three defeats and the victory of Milan in the four league games in which (also) the Spaniard was missing. At Napoli, which was already deprived of Osimhen, by removing the Spaniard in the middle of the field, the playing footprint that characterizes him seemed to fail and even the scoring became less and less and more dangerous. Fabian is without a doubt the main source of play: has an average of 41 successful passes in the offensive half per game, the highest in the league

In the top 11 of the championship

Like Koulibaly (and Osimhen up to the moment of the injury), in the ideal eleven of the first round there is Fabian Ruiz for the main football rating agencies. In this sense, Napoli’s early season performances help, but in addition to the centrality in the game, also the percentage of the shot from outside (already 5 goals from outside, two goals above the final score of the last seasons). A weapon that would have been important in the last period, with Napoli clinging to the goals of Zielinski and Elmas more than the strikers, and that Spalletti will be able to find immediately in the match with Juventus.