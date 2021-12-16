There is a release date for Avatar 2. It will hit theaters next year

LOS ANGELES – It will be like a big dive. Thirteen years after the release of the first film, the Avatar sequel is set to return to the screens on December 16, 2022. And to be realized, the actors, joined by Kate Winslet, have had to learn to stay apnea. And it is just out of breath that James Cameron hopes to leave the audience again this time.

The film is set 14 years after the original. Jake Sully and Neytiri, the warrior Na’Vi have settled down and started a family. The plot mainly follows the life of their daughter, who is preparing to enter adolescence. In addition, a new clan of Na’Vi is introduced into the story, the MetKayna who inhabit the coral reef of the planet Pandora. There will also be the return of a character who died in the first film.

The peculiarity of Avatar 2 is that most of the scenes were shot underwater, in a 900,000 gallon tank, or more than three million liters. To succeed, James Cameron with producer Jon Landau had to review the entire making of the film and it was not easy to get to shoot in an aquatic environment. In fact, in addition to inventing systems for shooting the film, it was necessary to train not to breathe underwater, so that no air bubbles were seen in the scenes. The cast then earned a diving diploma and learned to freedive. The actress who managed to break the entire crew record was Kate Winslet who managed not to breathe for seven and a half minutes.

The theme of water is very important for the director, who in 2012 underwent a dive in the Mariana Trench and already with “Titanic” had wanted to talk about the conservation of the ocean. It is therefore not the first time that James Cameron has put the environment at the center of his films. In the first Avatar, set in a rainforest, he wanted to deal with the problem of deforestation.

In 2009 Avatar had blown the box office, confirming itself as the most lucrative film ever in theaters. And even though Avengers: Endgame had surpassed it in 2019, in the last year it has returned to the first place, thanks to the re-release in China, which has led it to earn a total of 2.847 billion dollars. More than a sequel, Avatar 2 is a gamble. This, according to director James Cameron himself, who in an interview with Entertainment Weekly noted that in 12 years the theatrical landscape has changed a lot, but still hopes that audiences will want to reconnect with his vision of distant planets and adventures.