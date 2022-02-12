there is a return from the first minute

Milan will take the field tomorrow at San Siro against Sampdoria. We return to play in the league after the Cup match with Lazio

A little over twenty-four hours and then the Milan of Stefano Pegs will return to play in the league after eight days. This is the time that has passed since the magical victory in the derby againstInter who reopened the championship giving confidence to Giroud and companions.

The race with the Sampdoria of the former Marco Giampaolo represents an important step for the rest of the championship. It is against teams like these that you have to show that you have made the leap in quality, because against the big names Milan has already shown several times that it is up to it. The match against the Sampdoria will start at 12.30 tomorrow: a Sunday lunch in the company of the Rossoneri.

Pioli spoke at a press conference a little while ago, clarifying some aspects including that relating to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He said that the Swede is not yet ready to take the field, while a return to the squad is likely Ballo-Tourè, who passed the test to see if he was ready to return to the group. Other absent will be Theo Hernandez for disqualification. The Frenchman will serve the red card he remedied in the final of the derby.

Read also:

In front is Giroud, Kessie towards a rest shift

It should be Pierre Kalulu to take Theo’s place on the left wing, but an exchange cannot be ruled out even when the game is in progress with Calabria. This favors the probable insertion from the first minute of Fikayo Tomori. The Anglo-Canadian could thus return to play a match from the first minute after the knee injury that then led to the operation. Obviously Maignan I’ll be in the goal defending the goal. Alongside Fik, space a Romagnoliwhich seems to be in shape lately.

In the median there may be a rest shift for Kessiewith Tonali And Bennacer to act between defense and attack. One of the few certainties is the first tip. It will be Olivier Giroud, 4 goals in the last two games. Behind his back Brahim Diaz who seems to have returned to the tightrope walker we know, on his sides Saelemaekers a slight advantage on Messias and obviously Rafael Leao, which at this moment cannot be given up. So, this specifically the starting line-up that will probably take the field tomorrow.

LIKELY AC MILAN TRAINING (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Kalulu; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud. ANNEX.: Pegs.