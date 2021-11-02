“There is a risk of a new conflict” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Schmidt’s report called UN: the threats of the nationalist leader

Milorad Dodik to reconstitute a Serbian military force could blow up the Dayton Accords



After the statements of MEPs and Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic, worried by the growing inter-ethnic tensions caused by the statements of the Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, now the main representative of the international community in Bosnia has warned that the country “is in imminent danger of splitting” and that there is a “very real” prospect of a return to conflict.

In a United Nations report, anticipated by Guardian, Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, warns of the danger of Serbian separatists recreating their own army, splitting the national armed forces in two. A scenario that would set off a war on the thirtieth anniversary of the start of the conflict in the Balkans.

The ethnic unification of the military of Bosnia and Herzegovina dates back to 2006. Although the merger process took place under the pressure of the international community, the birth of an identical uniform for Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian (Bosnian Muslim) soldiers was welcomed by many as a a sign of genuine hope. Over the years, however, there has been no further improvement. Now the maintenance of international peace in Bosnia is currently entrusted to a residual force of the EU (Eufor), strong of 700 men. NATO maintains a deployment in Sarajevo. The one-year mandate for both is pending renewal this week at the United Nations Security Council, but Russia has threatened to block a resolution unless all references to the High Representative are removed, potentially undermining Schmidt’s authority as supervisor of the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement.

In his first report since taking office in August, Schmidt, a former German government minister, warned that Bosnia was facing “the greatest existential threat of the postwar period”. The Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, threatens to withdraw from international and national institutions, including the national army, and to reconstitute a Serb force. On October 14, Dodik threatened to force the Bosnian army to withdraw from Republika Srpska (the Serb half of Bosnia), all while warning that there are “friends” capable of supporting the Serbian cause, with a clear reference to Moscow.

Last month, the Bosnian Serb police carried out “counter-terrorism” exercises on Mount Jahorina, from where Serbian forces bombed Sarajevo during the 1992-95 siege. “This is equivalent to secession without proclaiming it,” wrote Schmidt in a report delivered Friday to the UN secretary general, António Guterres. According to the report, Dodik’s actions “endanger not only the peace and stability of the country and the region, and – if they are not answered by the international community – could lead to the end of the Dayton accords”. The High Representative also said there could be clashes between Bosnian national law enforcement and the Bosnian Serb police.

Schmidt’s report was delivered as the UN Security Council was preparing its annual resolution renewing the peacekeeping mandate for Eufor and NATO headquarters, with a vote scheduled for tomorrow. Moscow threatens to block the resolution unless all references to the High Representative are removed. The Kremlin has opposed Schmidt’s appointment and refuses to recognize his authority. “I suspect that what Russia really wants is to undermine the authority of the high representative’s office by preventing him from informing the council,” said a diplomat involved in the negotiations.

US Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar told Congress last week that the US is working with the EU to “make sure there are consequences for any illegal or destabilizing actions” in Bosnia. But it is unclear whether the Biden administration would support new NATO involvement.