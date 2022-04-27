“There is a risk of a sanitary amnesty for the unvaccinated”

To the microphones of iNews24, Massimo Galliformer director of Infectious Diseases atSacco hospital in Milan, on the new anti-Covid decree which will be approved in the next few days.

The control room will meet in the coming days to approve the new anti-Covid decree which will come into force on May 1st. Masks may remain mandatory in public offices, on transport and in entertainment venues.

“I would like to turn the omelette and say what I don’t think is appropriate at this moment. As for the masks in public places and above all cinemas, theaters and sporting events, outdoors and indoors, I think it is not appropriate to remove them for a period to be defined. Because it’s not just about limiting the spread of the infection“;

What do you mean?

“If the virus circulates, you can also get infected with the mask. This is especially true for the frail who do not respond or respond for a short time to the vaccine, who could, in fact, be placed in the condition of not frequenting these places anymore. Furthermore, since there are still many unvaccinated in Italy, removing the mask would facilitate the circulation of the virus“;

Would you recommend the obligation of surgical masks or Ffp2?

“The surgical mask, let’s remember, protects others from you. The Ffp2 mask protects you from others. From this point of view it would be a good idea to remind fragile people that in certain circumstances it is better to wear the Ffp2. The mask is not a symbol of coerced freedom, as some say lightly. Rather, an individual protection tool and luckily many Italians have understood it. I hope they continue to use it wisely“;

Do you think the use of masks by restaurant staff should be mandatory?

“A rather silly controversy is underway about restaurants: that is, that the waiters are forced to bring it, while the customers are not. It is obvious that it is not possible to eat with the mask. But the waiters, wearing masks, protect themselves. It is strange how someone has not been able to understand this“;

The elimination of the Green pass now seems to have been confirmed, with the exception of health facilities.

“On the subject of the Green Pass there is a risk of a health amnesty for all those who have decided not to get vaccinated, a choice which, among other things, is not an exercise of freedom, but a contempt for that of others. The Green pass is not an insuperable limiting factor when it is managed with due attention. More prudence would be needed than you want to exercise“;

So, based on the epidemiological trend, is it too early to reduce the restrictions?

“We have far fewer cases than real ones. In the last twenty-eight days we have registered 1.7 million cases. Something is wrong: we certainly don’t register all cases. We know this very well because many people swab at home and do not report that they are infected“;

Hospitals are not in an emergency …

“Fortunately, relative to the number of infections, the hospital pressure is holding up. But from the point of view of diffusion the disease is greater than that which is officially registered. This, in the long run, will create some problems, because if the number of infected increases, a lot of people will go to the hospital anyway. This will imply an additional difficulty in catching up with care for all other diseases. This is a big problem because patients cannot be left unattended for another year“;

There has been a lot of attention in recent weeks on severe hepatitis of unknown origin affecting children. What is your opinion?

“I hear some things that seem quite risky to me. First, I think it could be a viral form that I don’t know how rare it is in terms of spread, but only rarely does it involve serious cases. I believe it will turn out to be a more widespread virus than we think and could have more severe manifestations in a small minority of cases. At the moment, however, there are few data and this is my hypothesis “;

Could it be linked to Covid?

“I doubt that Covid is involved, otherwise we would have already known“;

And the vaccine?

“The vaccine has nothing to do with it, also because many cases have involved children of non-vaccinable age. And I add a fourth point: this mention of the fact that, having remained at home for a long time, the children may have weakened from the immune point of view, seems to me a risky statement. It cannot be assumed that keeping them at home reduced the immune capacity, otherwise we would have had many more children with this problem“.