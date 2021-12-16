“There is a risk of postponement of the African Cup, but for now we are playing! Anguissa? He is recovered”

Toni Conceicao, technical commissioner of Cameroon, spoke about the possibility that the Africa Cup of Nations would be postponed to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: “There is a possibility that the Africa Cup may not be played in January and that it will be moved, but the information that comes to me from Cameroon is that January 9 will start with the match against Burkina Faso. We are all a bit worried about the contagion situation and I understand the ECA statement regarding the possibility of not letting the players leave if there is not a 100% safe anti-Covid protocol. competition to remain in a bubble, all African football federations know that health safety comes first. Every effort is being made to ensure that this event can be held in maximum health safety “.

ON ANGUISSA

“I spoke to Zambo Anguissa also during the period in which he was injured, he updated me day by day and told me that he would be available again with Empoli. He has fully recovered from the injury and is regaining physical condition, this is an excellent news for me and for Cameroon, given that Zambo is a fundamental player for the national team. “