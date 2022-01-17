There is a Ronald on Donald’s Street

“It’s Trump, but a little smarter, more disciplined and brusque without being too much.” So Dan Eberhart, a supporter of the Republican party, described to the New York Times Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida who is emerging as Donald Trump’s main challenger for the Republican leadership. Although no challenge has been officially launched, the US media reports the former president’s growing irritation at the lack of deference shown by the ambitious 43-year-old. “I wonder why the boy doesn’t say he won’t race against me …” Trump allegedly told several associates and consultants, venting what he considers a deficit of gratitude.

According to Axios, the former president is demolishing, in private conversations, his possible challenger as an ingrate with a “monotonous personality” who has no realistic chance of beating him in a potential showdown in 2024. DeSantis, of Italian descent for via his great-great-grandparents, is a favorite of Republican voters when pollsters remove Trump from the hypothetical 2024 camp. With his rapidly escalating shares in the party, the governor has evidently refrained from saying he would step aside. if Trump had run for the Republican nomination.

The chill between the two “Florida kings” – their villas are about 400 miles apart – has come out in the open for a back and forth on a seemingly unrelated topic: anti-contagion policies. Last week Trump branded politicians who avoid revealing their vaccination history for fear of losing points with no vaxes as “spineless”: a clear reference to DeSantis who, unlike the former president, did not want to say publicly whether or not he received the third dose. A few days later it was the ultra-open-minded governor of Florida who criticized Trump’s early handling of the pandemic, saying he was sorry for not being more explicit in his complaints. The back and forth – the NYT points out – is indicative of how far Republicans have shifted to the right on pandemic politics. Trump’s defense of vaccines – also an electoral claim for him – has placed him unusually at odds with the hardline elements of his party’s base, providing an opening for a rival.

The fact that the ambitious governor of Florida is squeezing into this space is particularly stinging for Trump. “I have helped Ron DeSantis on a level that no one has ever seen before,” Trump said in an interview for an upcoming book, “Insurgency,” on the Republican Party’s shift to the right, by New York Times reporter Jeremy W. Peters. According to the former president, DeSantis would have “no chance” of winning without his help.

In 2017, in fact, he was a little-known member of Congress from Florida, when Trump, then president, saw him on television and was impressed: DeSantis, an Ivy League-educated military veteran and a quiet defender of the new president, was exactly what Trump liked in a politician. Hence the decision to support his candidacy for governor, helping him both financially and strategically. Meanwhile, the 43-year-old seems to have learned to get by without the teacher: ubiquitous on Fox News, he amassed at least $ 70 million in the bank for his re-election, a treasure to which the Republican base and donors have contributed equally.

Trump has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination. Over the weekend, during his first rally of the year in Arizona, he used a generic us: “We will take back the White House,” he promised, amid attacks on the man who in his rhetoric “stole” his presidency. Several potential contenders for the 2024 GOP have ruled out running if Trump does – for example, his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley – or have said they are ready to support him in the event of a candidacy – is the case, for example, of the governor of South Dakota Kristi Noem and Senators Marco Rubio (Florida.), Rick Scott (Florida), Tim Scott (South Carolina) and Josh Hawley (Missouri). Among the potential rivals who have not ruled out challenging him are former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas).

Trump made no reference to the governor in his Arizona rally. His attention has focused on Biden, accused of humiliating the country – “the leaders of Russia and China no longer respect America” ​​- and of leading an “incapable” administration. At the center of criticism also the main medical advisor of the dem, Anthony Fauci, with whom Trump has clashed several times during his government.

The tycoon did not miss the opportunity to return to have his say on the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by his supporters, which cost the lives of five people. First he criticized the work of the parliamentary commission of inquiry charged with investigating the incident, then he said that the attackers were subjected to terrible persecution, denouncing “inhuman treatment” against those arrested. “What’s happening to those people in those prisons – why don’t they do it to Antifa and Black Lives Matter?” Said Trump, “Democrats celebrated their indefinite detention without trial.” The tycoon then called the November 3 elections the “real insurrection”. A refrain, this, of which a part of the Republican electorate is starting to get tired. And it is to this part, more pragmatic and less nostalgic, that former friend Ron winks.