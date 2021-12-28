Nicole Kidman replaced Cate Blanchett as Lucille Ball for the film Amazon Being the Ricardos

The famous diva Nicole Kidman returns to talk about his criticized new role, that of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, “subtracted” role a Cate Blanchett, previously chosen for the role. In an interview with the New York Times Kidman, 54, discussed his preparation to play the iconic comedian, star of I Love Lucy, for the new film directed by Aaron Sorkin. When asked if choosing the role, after Cate Blanchett turned it down, had affected her in any way, Kidman replied: “There is a sacred pact between us actors: whoever gets a role is because he was destined to fill it”. It would therefore seem that there is no rivalry between the two great actresses!

Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and executive producer of Being the Ricardos, unveiled al Times of being “devastated” by the news that Cate Blanchett had withdrawn from the project. Before Nicole Kidman arrived, Lucie Arnaz said it was “very difficult” to find the right interpreter for her mother. “None of them had made me happy. It was always a question of who the hot actress of the moment was. I thought it was good, that we should have looked for an Australian actress for this role! “

In 2018 Cate Blanchett (currently on Netflix with the popular Don’t Look Up) had revealed a The Hollywood Reporter his plans to play Lucille Ball: “I have long been obsessed with the figure of Lucille Ball. Who hasn’t been? This film is a project that has not yet started, but I am already very enthusiastic about it “. Kidman had previously said that playing the role of Lucille Ball was daunting because it was out of her own “Comfort zone”. Despite a thousand doubts, the actress received the approval of her daughter Lucie, who praised the actress as “spectacular” in the role.

