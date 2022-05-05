The Egyptian wants to measure Madrid’s potential and forget four years later what happened in the Champions League final, without Ramos in between

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool footballer, is seeking revenge after losing the final against Real Madrid in 2018 and said that there is “a score to settle”.

The Egyptian footballer had to retire injured after 25 minutes of the game after a foul by Sergio Ramos and Liverpool lost the final 3-1 in kyiv, at the mercy of two errors by Loris Karius and a great goal by Gareth Bale.

Salah, who is one of the candidates for Golden Ball and top scorer in the Premier League, wrote on his Twitter account: “There is a score to settle”, after Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City in the semifinals of Champions.

Sergio Ramos and Salah during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool Getty Images

This will be the third time that Madrid and Liverpool meet in a European Cup final, after the one in Paris in 1981, which fell to the English side, and the one in kyiv, in 2018, which meant the thirteenth title for the whites .

Mohamed Salah is used to rubbing the lamp to make things happen on the field and it is not so common for him to do it to make things happen off it. But the Egyptian, in an act of bravery, set out to choose a rival for the Paris final: “I want Real Madrid”. No sooner said than done. Wish fulfilled.

The question was put to him by Rio Ferdinand on the pitch at El Madrigal, after eliminating Villarreal in the semifinals and being 24 hours away from knowing who his rival would be in the French capital. “Who do you prefer?” asked Ferdinand. “I personally love Real Madrid,” said Salah, aware of the unresolved quarrels that remain.

“For something in particular?” Peter Crouch continued. “Because we lost a final against them,” replied the striker, letting out a laugh that reflected the play that changed his final in 2018. A foul in the 25th minute by Sergio Ramos that injured his shoulder and that, between tears forced him to go to the locker room. One of the biggest blots in Salah’s career, who also arrived at the World Cup in Russia a few months later and was barely able to help Egypt.