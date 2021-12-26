There is a semi-abandoned oil tanker off the coast of Yemen

A large oil tanker, the FSO Safer, owned by the US oil company ExxonMobil, has been docked for fourteen years a few miles off the coast of Yemen and is in danger of exploding, catching fire or sinking and spilling a huge amount of oil into the Red Sea.

The risk has been compared to the historic 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster: then the supertanker Exxon Valdez, owned by the US oil company Exxon (named ExxonMobil after a 1999 merger), collided with a reef in Prince William Strait, in Alaska. According to estimates by the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council, the committee responsible for rehabilitating the areas affected by the accident, the ship spilled 257,000 barrels of oil into the sea, causing one of the worst ecological disasters in history. The amount of oil that could be lost from the FSO Safer ship is four times that of the Exxon Valdez, and would cause enormous environmental, human and economic damage.

«The unit of measurement used for oil tankers is the deadweight, which is the tons that the ship can carry when fully loaded. According to this parameter, the Safer is one of the largest ever, “wrote the journalist Ed Caesar, who reconstructed the story of the supertanker in a long reportage for the New Yorker.

Built in 1976 in Japan, the supertanker, which at the time was called Esso Japan, traveled for six years between Europe and the Middle East before being bought by the Hunt Oil Company, a US oil company that had discovered an oil field near Marib. , a city in the hinterland of the then Arab Republic of Yemen (the unification with the People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen and the birth of Yemen as we know it today occurred in 1990).

The Hunt Oil Company and Exxon had built a pipeline to transport the oil from Marib to the coast, where there was no facility to store it. Instead of spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build it from scratch, the company converted the Esso Japan ship into a floating terminal. Floating Storage and Offloading unit, FSO), changing its name to FSO Safer and positioning it off the Yemeni coast, north of the port city of Hodeidah.

“In the late 1980s, Safer was one of the best places to work in Yemen,” writes Caesar. Some of the crew members were Italians – “including excellent chefs,” he writes – and over time more and more Yemenis found work on the ship. In 2005, FSO Safer became administered by the Safer Exploration & Production Operations Company (SEPOC), a Yemeni state-owned company, while the government began planning to build a coastal terminal to replace it. “The new terminal was half-built when the capital of Yemen, Sana’a, was conquered by the Houtis,” writes Caesar.

The Houtis are a Zaydite Shiite militia, a very particular sect of Shiism from the mountains in northern Yemen. Starting in 2011, the Houthis intensified their armed uprising against the government, rebelling first against the regime of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, then against that of his successor, Abdel Rabbo Mansour Hadi. In 2014 the Houtis, with the support of Iran, occupied the capital of Yemen Sana’a and in March 2015 they entered Aden, the provisional capital of the country after the occupation of San’a, causing the flight of President Hadi in Saudi Arabia. Later a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia began bombing the Houti positions, starting a war that has continued ever since and that the United Nations and other organizations believe caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Over the past six years, coalition forces have managed to recapture the southern part of the country, including the city of Aden, the current seat of President Hadi’s government (he, however, continues to live in Saudi Arabia for security reasons). Much of the north-east of the country remains occupied by the Houtis, including the port of Hodeidah, not far from FSO Safer: it was captured by rebels in early November this year.

Since the beginning of the war, the Houthis have seized, among other things, the entire budget of the SEPOC, eliminating the investments destined for the maintenance of the FSO Safer and preventing the American Bureau of Shipping, one of the main bodies dealing with security maritime, to inspect the ship. The ship has run out of fuel since 2017: the seven crew members who remained on board use two diesel-powered power generators to heat and light the interior, but most of the ship’s safety systems no longer work, including the fire suppression system. . Since then, “the ship has become a powder keg, at risk from any electric shock, gunshot, cigarette butt,” explains Caesar.

The main concern of many SEPOC experts and former employees is that the ship will sink. Following the Exxon Valdez accident, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) required supertankers to be equipped with a double hull to increase safety standards: the FSO Safer is equipped with only one hull which, in the absence of maintenance and along with its pipes and valves, it is corroding. In May 2020, one of these rusty pipes broke and started leaking water in the engine room (sea water is often used on supertankers as a coolant). After several attempts by the crew members, the loss was stemmed and the risk of sinking avoided.

In addition to the plumbing problem, Caesar speculates that the ship could detach itself from its moorings, which are also heavily damaged, and crash into the rocky coast, or that its hull could give way and break. In each of these scenarios – and even in the event of a fire or explosion – its 1.1 million barrels of oil would end up in the sea.

At the beginning of October, the scientific journal Nature Sustainability has published an assessment of the damage caused by a possible oil spill from FSO Safer. Part of the estimates depend on the type and strength of the currents and winds present at the time of the spill, but in general scientists calculate that oil would take between six and ten days to reach the coast of Yemen and three weeks to reach the gulf. of Aden, located in the Indian Ocean between the southern coast of Yemen and Somalia. To do this, the oil slick would have to cross the Bab el Mandeb Strait, located between Yemen and the Djibouti coast, where about 10 percent of world maritime trade passes each year. However, ships avoid crossing oil-contaminated areas, especially when clean-up operations are underway: in the case of the Safer, these operations could last months and cost, according to projections made by the company specialized in risk and accident prediction, Riskaware, about twenty billion dollars.

To these would be added the damage caused by the blockade or slowdown of a good portion of world trade.

A large spill would also block the country’s ports and, again within three weeks, also those of Eritrea and Saudi Arabia. Among these, the port of Hodeidah, which is 50 kilometers from the ship and from which two thirds of the food destined for the Yemeni population arrives. In any Riskaware screening, the port of Hodeidah would be closed for weeks: at worst, for six months. With the closure of Yemen’s ports, between 5 and 8 million people who today depend on food imports would be left without food and 8 million without running water, given that its supply depends on the arrival of fuel in the country by sea. .

Oil would also block water desalination plants in Yemen and Saudi Arabia and hit the Yemeni fishing industry which, despite difficulties linked to war and lack of fuel, produces food for 1.7 million people. Pollution caused by the evaporation or combustion of oil would increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases in a country already affected by numerous diseases and, in the last year, also by the coronavirus. Finally, the oil spill would also affect the ecosystem of the Red Sea: fish stocks would not return to current conditions for the next 25 years, with incalculable damage to marine species that are not found anywhere else in the world and that in the Ocean. West Indian account for 15 percent of the total.

In early 2018, both the Yemeni government and the Houti rebels asked the United Nations to intervene to safeguard FSO Safer. Shortly thereafter, negotiations began between the Houthis and the United Nations, which had planned an inspection of the ship by their own delegation for the summer of 2019. The night before the inspection, however, the Houtis canceled the mission. According to Caesar, the rebels would have understood that «the crisis of the Safer [avrebbe dato] their much power within the more general negotiations concerning the war ». A few months after the failed inspection, the negotiations broke down.

“The Houthis are eager to get out of this stalemate, but not at any cost,” explained Ebrahim Alseraji, one of the negotiators involved in the negotiations, specifying that the rebels would like to continue using the Safer as a floating terminal or replace it with another ship. with the same amount of oil on board. Alseraji has specified that the Houthis want to “maintain the economic value” present in the area (the contents of the Safer are worth sixty million dollars) and that they will not allow the oil to be extracted from the ship until there is “peace”.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Houthis have then intensified their attacks in the province of Marib, which is the last resistance of the Yemeni government in the northern part of the country and also an area rich in oil fields. According to Alseraji, once the conquest of Yemen is completed, the goal of the Houtis would be to export the oil extracted in the province of Marib through the port of Ras Issa, where, however, there is no suitable terminal to store it other than the Safer, which is located about eight kilometers away from the port, or a similar ship, if any. So far, the United Nations response to the FSO Safer problem has been financially supported by a consortium of nations made up of the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway and Sweden, which, however, has not expressed its willingness to spend the enormous amounts necessary to ship repair or replacement.

Meanwhile, the failure of negotiations between the Houti rebels and the United Nations has given way to other solutions. Ian Ralby, director of a US company that deals with maritime security, wrote an article in which he proposes that the United Nations Security Council authorize the use of force to defend the ship while another tanker picks up oil a edge, all without involving the Houtis. Even the foreign minister of Iran has proposed to the United Nations to send one of its ships to extract the oil from the ship, without intervening militarily. However, it is very likely that the other countries in the region, and especially Saudi Arabia, would oppose this solution, given the hostility that exists between some Gulf countries and Iran.

There is also another possibility, called the “commercial option”: to sell the oil on the ship and the materials that make up the supertanker to pay the costs of transferring the oil to another ship and the removal of the SFO Safer. The trade option seems the most likely at the moment and negotiations between the Houthis and the company that proposed it, the Fahem Group, began in July of this year.