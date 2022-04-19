There is a setting on our iPhone to speed up (or slow down) the internet speed using mobile data

When we are out of range of a Wi-Fi network, our iPhone use mobile data to continue accessing the internet. The speed of this connection depends a lot on our location, coverage and other factors, but we can also adjust our iPhone to speed up or slow down the connection speed.

More speed, automatic or less speed, our choice

With the iPhone 12, the iPhones with a connection to 5G networks arrived. These networks give us a considerable increase in speed, but they also represent a greater pressure on our battery. In that balance is where adjustments are found of mobile data connection that we are interested in. Modifying them is as easy as following these steps:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone. We came in Mobile data. we touch on Options. We came in Voice and data.

Here we have three options: 5G activated, automatic 5G Y 4G. The first, that of 5G activated, will make our iPhone use, whenever available, the 5G connection. This can suppose a greater battery consumption depending on the use we give to the connection, but will ensure the highest possible speed.

The option of automatic 5G will use the 5G network, as long as this does not represent a significant battery consumption for the iPhone. This is the default setting, and the one that allows us to enjoy the maximum speed and maximum autonomy simultaneously.

Finally we find the option 4G which, as its name suggests, will make use of the previous generation communication network for all connections. The speed will be lower, yes, but so will consumption of the battery. An adjustment, therefore, interesting on some occasions.

When in doubt, the best option is the automatic 5G, as it is the most balanced setting. Although, if the situation requires it or our usage preferences point to more speed or more battery, or even to configure our iPhone to conserve mobile data as much as possible, we have in our hands the necessary settings for our iPhone to act exactly as we prefer.