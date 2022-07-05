“There is a stigma when talking about not all women wanting to be mothers”

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 06/15/2022 02:05 a.m.

When Dakota Johnson decided to film ‘Dancing for life’, his career took a complete turn for the better. At Sundance, we had the opportunity to speak with the protagonist of this fascinating story that is the second feature film from the young director Cooper Raiff. “He wrote the script and I, in addition to starring in the film, have made my debut as a producer,” says the interpreter, who is already established in Hollywood as a total star, capable of handling various registers. “Between the two of us we were making drafts of the script, developing the characters,” she explains about ‘Bailando por la vida’, which premieres this Friday in AppleTV. “There are many people in my life who have been like Cooper, people who warm my heart. They just fill your world with color.

I guess I have a very open heart and I love making films that make the public feel good, “he boasts.

‘Bailando por la vida’ is set against the backdrop of several Bar Mitzvah parties in which Andrew, the protagonist, works as a host while trying to discover his place in that new world of maturity that many teenagers go through. There he meets Dakota Johnson, who plays a young mother who must care for her daughter with Asperger’s. «From the depths of my bones I believe in inclusion. I’d say it’s something at the cellular level. And this story really struck a chord with me, “says Johnson, who also talks about what it means to be a mother. «I have mixed feelings about femininity and motherhood, which is normal at my age, but I’ve been able to express it in this character. I do not think I have lied in my interpretation, on the contrary, I have given myself without fear. When I read other scripts I get angry, I get frustrated, I get pissed off because I read stories of young women in which I feel forced to fit in without connecting with them. That hasn’t happened in this case,” she notes.

And she says it knowing that her private life matters, and a lot, under the hills of Hollywood. Because Johnson, 32, in addition to being the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has a relationship with the leader of Coldplay, Chris Martin (44 years old).

Still from ‘Dancing for Life’

Pink press

With those wickers, it is normal that until now his face was more common in the pink press than in the cinematographic. Something that she has not avoided either, such as when she wore a ring with a huge emerald after spending confinement with her partner, with whom she is already celebrating the fourth anniversary and with which wedding rumors have skyrocketed. “I went through the confinement with ups and downs, some days better than others, but I am very lucky to live in a big house and have my family and friends close by. I try not to fall apart, not to let myself be consumed by anxiety and it comforts me to talk to my mother and my sister », she explains.

His family is his refuge, a family that gives him the security of being free. «I am not a mother and, perhaps, I do not want to be. I don’t feel guilty, I think it’s okay to think like that. For some reason, there’s a stigma around talking about it when it’s actually a very human thing for women to do. Not all women want to be mothers,” says an actress who debuted on the big screen in 1999 with Antonio Banderas in ‘Locos en Alabama’, starring Melanie Griffith. After the doors of the industry were opened to her at home, she achieved popularity with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’, and now she finally settles down debuting as a producer and leading lady.

