There is a sting of 922 euros per family

L’inflation continues to grow: according to the data transmitted by Istat in the October report, it has reached + 3% on an annual basis. The last negative change was recorded in December 2020: from that moment there has been a constant rise, now reaching levels not seen at least since September 2012, when it reached + 3.2%.

Costs are flying of the energy goods, which rose from + 20.2% in September to 24.9%. It does not fare better at the price of the related services transport (from + 2.0% to + 2.4%). Net of energy and fresh food, Istat announces that core inflation increases from + 1.0% to + 1.1%, while that relative to the net of energy goods remains stable at + 1.1 %.

The economic increase, according to the research body, would be due more to the growth in the cost of regulated energy goods (+ 17%) than to that of unregulated energy (+ 1.0%) or unprocessed food (+0 , 7%).

The costs of services relating to transport (-0.7%) and those of recreational, cultural and personal care services (-0.3%) are decreasing: this, at least according to Istat, should be mainly due to seasonal factors. On the other hand, there was a slight increase on an annual basis in the specific prices of goods (from + 3.6% up to + 4.2%), while the level of growth of those of services remained at + 1.3%. .

The first consequence is the increase in the cost of food and those for personal and home care (from + 0.9% to + 1.0%), as well as that of products with a high frequency of purchase (from + 2.6% to + 3.1%).

The Codacons launches the price alarm, signaling levels never reached in 9 years now: this would translate into “a heavy one sting equal to +922 euros on an annual basis for the typical family“.

