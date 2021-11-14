there is a strange rumor … – Libero Quotidiano





FE. DAN. November 14, 2021

«This year many important sportsmen stop. Cairoli but also Raikkonen who was a great in Formula 1, then Federica Pellegrini. Maybe everyone was waiting for me to do it. I gave the final push ». Words and music by Valentino Rossi in Valencia. Except that the Divine is not for nothing and therefore Pellegrini will pull the plug after all the other legends that hang up gloves and helmets. As captain of the Aqua Centurions, the only Italian team at the start, this weekend but also the next two will be in the water in Eindhoven for the ISL playoffs, the real news of the last few seasons.





Three stages, all against all, plus the playoff final to choose the final finalists, on 3 and 4 December. And, as if wanting to move the terminus further and further, if with his boys he should also center the qualification, we may also see it again in early 2022. It will really be his farewell step anyway and for this he chose the right audience. Not the Short Course World Championships, scheduled in less than a month in Dubai, but the team world championship that Fina has struggled to recognize and which instead represents present and future for swimming.





As an adult, the national faith wants to do this: climbing the heights of sports policy and give a different future to what his world has been, even if he still has fun in the tub. Rome 2022? A European beautiful to live, but as a spectator.



