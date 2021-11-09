There is a trick to write on WhatsApp to people who have blocked you

Incredible, but true. There is a secret trick on WhatsApp that will allow you to also write to contacts who have blocked you

Whatsapp has many different features that, in fact, have allowed the Zuckerberg platform to become the number one in the world. The continuous updates studied by the developers do nothing but give even more luster to a service that is already in itself more and more complete and varied.

Among the historical and most recognized features, there is the one for block users (for one reason or another). Theoretically, when you put a contact on the “black list”, the latter can no longer contact you in any way. In reality, however, there is a secret trick and ingenious that allows subvert to this limitation.

WhatsApp, this is the trick to write to the people who have blocked you

If you want to write to a person who has you stuck on WhatsApp, know that there is a very simple and ingenious trick to subvert any limitation. There is only one fundamental requirement: the collaboration of one third person, who must have in common the knowledge between you and the contact that blocked you. This person will first need to create a new group on the platform, and add both your and the other person’s number. At this point, just ask the accomplice to leave the conversation and that’s it.

Nothing simpler. At this point, you will be alone you and the person who blocked you. You can thus clarify if there have been any misunderstandings, or ask the reason for the block. Obviously you will have to hope that the subject in question does not decide to leave the group immediately. In that case, there will be nothing more to do. Try the same trick again it could be counterproductive.