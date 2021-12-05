According to international statistics provided by the WHO, deaths from heart attacks still remain very high. We are talking about events that, especially if not caught in time, can cost your life. Doctors and researchers constantly argue that we too can be truly responsible for the health of our heart. Through a balanced diet, lots of sporting activity, little stress and a reduction in smoking and alcohol. But there is a very important message that our heart would send us to make us understand that we risk a heart attack. We must not underestimate it, especially after a certain age, because it could cost us really dearly.

When nutrition also counts at the table

We all know how important it is to check your cholesterol and triglyceride levels regularly. Taking advantage of the occasion, let us remember once again, what would be the ideal cholesterol levels according to the medical tables:

total cholesterol level below 200 mg / dl in healthy adults;

the LDL level below 115 mg / dl always for adults;

HDL cholesterol level above 50 mg / dl.

With these values ​​we could define ourselves as healthy.

As the researchers remember in this study that we attach, there are very important alarm bells that our heart launches. And that could herald major problems like heart attack. We should especially pay attention to the difficulty of holding our breath during a physical effort that we have always made. That is, speaking very simply, if we realize that we are out of breath after a run that we have always done regularly, it could be an important signal. This should obviously take place under the same conditions and situations. Which means very simply finding difficulties in the sporting activity that we have always done at the same time and in the same health conditions. In fact, we cannot compare a run made immediately after lunch with a run away from meals.

A series of very important indications

But this hint of the heart that it may have problems is not the only one. Other messages not to be underestimated could in fact be:

a sudden loss of consciousness, which, in medical terms, is called syncope;

the classic intense and sharp pain in the chest;

the perception that the heart does not beat regularly but has arrhythmias;

the feeling of shortness of breath even when lying in bed or on the sofa.

In all these cases, we immediately call our doctor for all the necessary checks. And for a healthy recipe, here is the appointment with our in-depth analysis.

