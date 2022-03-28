There is a very widespread disease that entitles you to disability and nobody knows it

In certain health conditions it is possible to receive help from the government. Not everyone knows that you can ask for support even if you suffer from diseases that are very common in the population.

In certain situations, it is possible to receive aid and subsidies from the Government. This happens in case of economic difficulties, for example, but also in cases of unstable health conditions.

Not everyone is aware of the benefits that can be obtained and, above all, of the situations in which these advantages can be used.

The aid does not only concern people suffering from rare diseases or those who cannot be cured. There are also concessions for individuals suffering from diseases that are more widespread among the population. These allow you to have the right to disability and subsidies dealt with by law 104/92.

And how much happens in case of anemia. This is a condition that can take many forms. In general, it is characterized by an insufficiency of red blood cells.

Anemia: how to recognize the pathology

In order to recognize the pathology it is necessary to pay pay attention to your blood values ​​and undergo tests.

In menwe talk about anemia when hemoglobin levels are below 13 g / dl. In women, instead, when these are beyond below 12 g / dl. This pathology could affect anyone: it is one of the most common blood diseases.

Symptoms include tiredness and fatigue from even the slightest effort, cold hands and feet, severe headaches, weak hair and nails, and paleness.

How to apply for government subsidies

In cases of severe anemia, it is necessary present the results of the exams that certify the presence of the pathology to the ASL.

At that point, the experts will be able to assess the applicant’s situation. In this way they will be able to determine whether or not the person may be entitled to the disability allowance.

Furthermore, it will be possible to indicate whether the applicant can be considered in the same way as the cases indicated by law 104, based on the level of disadvantage in which he is due to the disease.

The ASL investigation commission uses ministerial tables to assess the condition of the subject. These allow you to determine the percentage of disability.

In case of particularly serious health conditions, if for example the applicant has difficulty walking, he / she can also obtain the accompanying allowance.