There is already a date for American Airlines flights from Miami to five Cuban airports

The US airline American Airlines has already requested permission from the US Department of Transportation (DoT) to fly directly from the city of Miami to five Cuban airports. Both in regular passenger and cargo service.

According to reports from the specialized page Aviationlinethe US flag carrier would start operating in principle only from the Miami Airport (MIA) to the terminals of Santa Clara (SNU), Holguín (HOG), Varadero (VRA) and Camagüey (MBV) and Santiago of Cuba (SCU).

The airline asked the US authorities to speed up the process for the preparations at a close date, although not as close as many Cubans in Miami expect. The preliminary date for the return of American Airlines to the Cuban provinces is for November.

It made sense for the company to weigh the pros and cons of returning to the island. Although the regulations change depending on the ruling party. In 2019, the same DoT, under the orders of former president Donald Trump, suspended these routes that they now seek to reactivate. Until this minute, American is only flying to the “José Martí” Airport in Havana.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS, PROBABLE ROUTES IN NOVEMBER

The American Airlines company requested the DoT to approve the following routes, since the beginning of November, for five Cuban airports, mentioned above. The first would be the “Abel Santamaría” of Santa Clara.

To the central Cuban city, it would have two daily flights available throughout the year as of November 3, 2022, according to the Aviaciónline website.

Miami (MIA) 08:35 – Santa Clara (SNU) 09:40

Miami (MIA) 18:25 – Santa Clara (SNU) 19:30

Santa Clara (SNU) 10:40 – Miami (MIA) 11:55

Santa Clara (SNU) 20:30 – Miami (MIA) 21:45

Frank Pais Airport (HOG)

One daily flight available throughout the year from November 4, 2022, the proposed schedule is as follows. Miami (MIA) 13:10 – Holguin (HOG) 14:35. Holguin (HOG) 15:35 – Miami (MIA) 17:10

Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport (VRA). One daily American Airlines flight available year-round beginning November 3, 2022, the proposed schedule is as follows. Miami (MIA) 12:45 – Varadero (VRA) 13:54. Varadero (VRA) 14:55 – Miami (MIA) 15:55

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (CMW). One daily flight available throughout the year from November 4, 2022, the proposed schedule is as follows. Miami (MIA) 08:35 – Camagüey (CMW) 09:50. Camagüey (CMW) 10:40 – Miami (MIA) 12:10

Antonio Maceo Airport (SCU). As of November 5, 2022, the proposed schedule is as follows, one daily flight. Miami (MIA) 17:35 – Santiago de Cuba (SCU) 19:18. Santiago de Cuba (SCU) 20:08 – Miami (MIA) 21:57.