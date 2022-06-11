There is already a date for Ana de Armas to be officially Marilyn Monroe

After almost 10 years in pre-production, ‘Variety’ magazine has reported that ‘Blonde’, the biographical film of MarIlyn Monroe, starring Ana de Armas under the direction of Andrew Dominic, would be leading the list of films that Netflix will bring to the Festival from Venice 2022. Initially, ‘Blonde’ was supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. However, the release of the film was postponed due to problems with the editing. As reported by local media, the executives of the streaming platform would have required the director to reassemble the film with a different approach to “stop his excesses”, reducing the risque content. After not being able to attend Cannes, Dominik will finally be able to fulfill his goal of showing the film at the Lido.

According to Joyce Carol Oates, author of the Marilyn Monroe biography, ‘Blonde’ is “an exquisite portrayal of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas and director Andrew Dominik. One without the other perhaps they would not have been able to do this magic. The tone of the film is hard to classify, it’s not surreal, but it’s not totally realistic either, it’s not ‘horror’ but it’s infused with the dread of horror.’



Marilyn Monroe

This biographical film portrays the life of the famous American actress Marilyn Monroe, the most important beauty icon of all time. Specifically, it will focus on the life of the actress and singer in the 1950s and early 1960s, decades in which she had already positioned herself as one of the most significant stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. It was her unbridled life, full of excesses and mysteries, that inspired the homonymous novel written by JCOates. In this literary work, the author compiles in 700 pages the life of the artist, from her beginnings in beauty pageants, her marriage to Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller and her mysterious and unusual death after her love affair with the former president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

“It’s amazing, brilliant, very disturbing and [quizá lo más sorprendente] a totally ‘feminist’ interpretation… I’m not sure that any male director has achieved something like this,” the author wrote on her Twitter account, in 2020, to praise the film directed by Andrew Dominik. In addition to Ana de Armas, who will play the role of Marilyn Monroe, the film will star Oscar winner Adrien Brody, actor Bobby Cannavale and Rebecca Wisocky.

In this way, Ben Affleck’s ex will become part of the list of 11 celebrities who have played Monroe on the big screen and on TV, including: Theresa Russell, Susan Griffiths, Barbara Niven, Michelle Williams (winner of the Golden Globe) and Umma Thurman. In an interview for ‘Vogue’, the actress of Cuban origin stated the following: “I think I had a hundred and odd costume changes, of course from a specific time, emblematic, iconic dresses and a person that everyone knows. I enjoyed it like a girl”, reaffirming that this will be the most important role of her career for the moment.