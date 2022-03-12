There is already a date for Real Madrid to close the signing of Mbappé, according to Marca

Madrid Spain.

The news about the future Kylian Mbappe have intensified in recent days following PSG’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League, losing, with comeback included (3-1)against Real Madrid, a situation that seems to distance the star wanted by the merengue club itself from the French capital. Despite the defeat against Real Madrid, the French footballer once again demonstrated that he is currently the most decisive player of the moment. For this reason, his decision has all the greats of Europe in suspense since, most likely, he will end up at the Bernabéu. This is reported by the newspaper Brand on its cover on Saturday, March 12, in which it ensures that Mbappé’s signing for Real Madrid “closes next week.” “If everything goes as planned by both parties, the signing of the official agreement that will link the French footballer with the white team will be stamped in the middle of next week,” added the information.

Always according to this publication, the white club and the player’s agents would give the definitive “OK” to the agreement, which would be finalized with a signing bonus that would be around 60 and 80 million euros. “In recent days, the negotiations between the parties have intensified and everything points to the matter being finished before Friday,” he adds. HOW MUCH WOULD MBAPPÉ EARN? Marca also comments that the signing of Kylian will be official until the end of this season, since Mbappé himself is still immersed in the fight for the Ligue 1 title with PSG. In addition, Marca assures that the French attacker’s salary would rise to 25 million euros clean per season.