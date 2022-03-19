There is already a date for the Resident Evil series

By Sebastian Quiroz
After several months without information, today it has been revealed exactly when the Resident Evil series will arrive on Netflix. This is one of the most anticipated and controversial productions of this franchise and, considering the direction it took Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon Citymany are worried.

Through its official Twitter account, Netflix revealed that this series, known simply as RESIDENT EVILwill arrive on the streaming platform on July 14, 2022. This is the official description of this project:

“Year 2036: 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker struggles to survive in a world overrun by bloodthirsty insane and infected creatures. In this utter carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation, but most of all by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Currently, we don’t have a trailer that gives us an idea of ​​what this show will look like. However, considering that we already have a date, it is only a matter of time before this happens. Among the stars that we find in this show, the name of Lance Reddick, who will play Albert Wesker.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Similarly, Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 They will have improvements for the new generation.

Editor’s note:

It’s still too early to judge this series. However, considering that the last few Resident Evil products we’ve seen for the TV and movie world were lousy, I wouldn’t be surprised if this show ends up disappointing more than one.

