There is already a new Percy Jackson for the reboot on Disney +

Rick Riordan has confirmed the name of the protagonist of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in Disney +

Percy Jackson and the Olympiansthe restart of Disney+has found its protagonist in Walker Scobell, as announced today by the streaming service. The series will begin production this summer. The 13-year-old actor is known for playing Adam in The Adam Project from Netflixthe younger version of the character from Ryan Reynolds. And now, she will star in the long-awaited television adaptation of the writer’s beloved novels. Rick Riordan.

Unlike the movies The Percy Jackson series will feature younger performers. This is in keeping with the books, which follow the adventures of 12-year-old Percy after discovering that he is actually a demi-god and the son of the Greek god of the sea. Poseidon. The first season of Percy Jackson will consist of 8 episodes and is expected to start shooting this summer.

“Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote. “Many of you recently found out just how cool Walker is when you saw his movie The Adam Project, in which Walker graced the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character. We were lucky enough to audition Walker months before that movie was released., but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent. It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, bitingness and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson.”

After years of development, Disney+ greenlit the series in January. Riordan wrote the pilot with Jon Steinberg. James Bobbin will direct and the three will serve as executive producers. Dan Shotz, rebecca riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell Y DJ Goldberg They will also be executive producers. Aside from Scobell, no cast members have yet been announced for this new Percy Jackson.

The first two books in the Riordan series were previously adapted into films starring Logan Lerman as the main character, accompanied by Alexandra Daddario Y Brandon T Jackson. Fans of the novels weren’t too keen on the movies, which raised the age of the main characters and made other key changes to the story.