There is already a premiere date for the 2nd season of ‘The White Lotus’

According to Variety, HBO has finally made the release date of the long-awaited second season of the series official. The White Lotus, with the return of the character played by Jennifer Coolidge in the first season. The dark comedy, created and written by Mike White, will return very soon with new adventures.

The second season of The White Lotus It will arrive in October and will take place in a new location and introduce a whole new group of characters. The series will follow a different group of vacationers who make their way to another White Lotus property and settle among its inhabitants. Jennifer Coolidge will return as Tanya McQuoid, while several Italian actresses will also participate in The White Lotus two.

The White Lotus 2 will take place in Sicily and includes a revamped cast with Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, and new entry Leo Woodall. A practically reversed cast compared to the first season, which included Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Molly Shannon.

The series is one of the most popular recent HBO shows and fans are eagerly awaiting the new episodes to find out which direction the plot of The White Lotus will move. Jennifer Coolidge has stated how excited she is that Tanya is a role that breaks stereotypes compared to other characters from the past.