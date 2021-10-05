News

there is already talk of Oscar nominations!

As you will remember in the last edition of Academy Awards we witnessed the triumphal ride, then ended with a stalemate, of theAdam Sandler of Rough Diamonds, sponsored far and wide as a potential contender for a nomination Oscar as best actor.

This year the same thing could happen to Mark Wahlberg, never nominated in the main category of male acting: the Guardian, in fact, in an in-depth study on the upcoming new edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, has already begun to break a lance in favor of the star of Boogie Nights And The Masters of the Night, speaking of a ‘hope to return to the Oscars competition‘.

The credit would be of Good Joe Bell, new film by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the acclaimed director of Monsters and Men with John David Washington: written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, the Oscar-winning screenwriters of Brokeback Mountain by Ang Lee, the film tells the true story of a father whose son kills himself as a result of homophobic bullying, with its mission which at that point becomes that of traveling the length and breadth of the United States in an attempt to warn others of the consequences of bigotry and intolerance.

I really hope the film makes it to theaters“said the director.”I think it could seriously strike a nerve in this company.

Recall that the past edition of the Toronto Film Festival launched several Oscar contenders, such as Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood And Harriet. In the past, Mark Wahlberg was nominated twice for the Academy Awards, first time for Best Supporting Actor in The Departed and the second time as a producer of The Fighter, nominated for Best Picture.

For more insights, we refer you to the Spenser Confidential review and the details of Mark Wahlberg’s next project for Netflix.

