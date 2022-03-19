there is also a psychological support service

“Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war – both those hosted in reception centers activated by the prefecture and other reception systems managed in collaboration with the Municipalities, and those who enter Italy independently – can take advantage of any health service or provision, according to the rules and ordinary procedures provided by the Health Service “. This was made known by the Ausl Romagna, specifying that “to access health care it is necessary to be in possession of the Stp card (Foreigner temporarily present), which is valid for 6 months”. The card is issued by the Ausl on lists sent by the Institutions (for example the Prefecture, Municipalities and other bodies) or, for those who enter Italy independently, it can be requested directly at the Ausl counters.

Coronavirus Infection Screening Swabs

Ukrainian refugees are taken care of by the Public Health Department of the Ausl to be screened for coronavirus infection: an antigenic or molecular swab is carried out, regardless of the vaccination status, within 48 hours of entering Italy. Those who test positive and the related contacts are assisted and managed according to the protocols in force.

Psychological Assistance

A psychological support service is also active to welcome and support the most vulnerable people.

Contacts

The Romagna Ausl has made available the following dedicated e-mail address Emergenza.ucraina@auslromagna.it to which Ukrainian citizens can also write indicating their name, surname, place of residence, telephone number in order to be contacted. In case of need, it is also possible to contact the following telephone number: 0541/707385 active from Monday to Saturday from 10 to 13 to which an operator in the Ukrainian language answers for the needs of health care.

Further information on reception

It is recalled that “Ukrainian refugees must report their presence on the territory by contacting the relevant bodies (for example Police Headquarters or Carabinieri). The Ministry of the Interior and the Civil Protection Department have prepared an information sheet for Ukrainian citizens who have entered and they are entering Italy. The card is available in Italian, Ukrainian and English by accessing the website of the State Police “. The Emilia-Romagna Region has set up a web page with information and documentation for the health assistance of refugees from Ukraine.

The counters

FORLI ‘
Via Colombo, 11
From Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 12:45
Saturdays from 7:30 to 12:30
Tel. 0543/733656 – 0543/733678

FORLI ‘
Via Carlo Forlanini, 34
Hospital acceptance
Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 13:00
Also on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2pm to 5pm
Saturdays from 07:30 to 12:30
Tel. 0543/731880 – 0543/731870

CIVITELLA DI ROMAGNA
Via XX Settembre, 6
Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/735491

CUSERCOLI OF CIVITELLA DI ROMAGNA
Via Antonio Carini, 3
Wednesdays from 15:00 to 17:00 and Fridays from 10:30 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/735582

DOVADOLA
Via Nazionale, 16
Wednesdays 12:30 – 14:00 and Fridays from 7:30 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/733910

FORLIMPOPOLI
Via Duca d’Aosta, 33
From Monday to Friday from 7:15 am to 12:45 pm
Saturdays from 7:15 am to 12:30 pm
Tel. 0543/7332070 – 0543/733321

GALEATA
Via Castellucci, 6/8
Mondays from 2.30pm to 5.30pm
Wednesdays from 10:00 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/735475

MELDOLA
Piazza Felice Orsini, 12
From Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 13:00
Also Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 2.15pm to 4.30pm
Tel. 0543/733983

MODIGLIANA
Piazza Oberdan, 6 / A
Monday to Friday from 7:30 to 13:00
and on Saturdays from 7:30 am to 10:30 am Tel. 0543/735432 – 0543/733433

PORTICO AND SAN BENEDETTO
Piazza Marconi, 3
Monday from 11:00 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/735588

PREDAPPIO
Via Trieste, 4
Tuesday – Thursday – Friday – Saturday from 8:00 to 12:15
Tel. 0543/733071

PREMILCUORE
Via Valbura, 1
Tuesdays from 10:00 to 12:00 and Fridays from 15 to 17:00
Tel. 0543/733902

ROCCA SAN CASCIANO
Via San Francesco, 2
Monday from 8:00 to 10:30 and on Wednesdays from 7:30 to 12:00
Tel. 0543/733950

SANTA SOFIA
Via Valbonesi, 1
Monday to Saturday from 7:30 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/733875 – 0543/733876

CASTROCARO TERME AND LAND OF THE SUN
Tuesday and Thursday from 7.30 to 13.30 and from 14.30 to 16.30

TREDOZIO
Viale Repubblica, 28
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 to 13:00
Tel. 0543/735470

