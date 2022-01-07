there is also a social clue

The journalist Alfredo Pedullà through your profile Twitter announced when Lorenzo’s passage will be made official Insigne from Naples to Toronto. Here are his words.

“Toronto-Insigne: tomorrow I announce at 15 Italian. And at 5 pm the president Manning he will hold a conference via zoom with American journalists ”.

Therefore, starting from 3:00 pm tomorrow, the Napoli captain will give official status to his transfer overseas. Afterwards, at 5:00 pm, Toronto President Bill Manning will speak at a press conference.

A social clue from the Toronto who has published the definition of “Tiraggiro”. Obvious reference to Lorenzo Insigne and its now imminent announcement.