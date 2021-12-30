there is also an F1 car

Tom Cruise has a truly “Mission Impossible” collection: even a Formula 1 racing car in his garage

He is among the most famous actors in Hollywood Tom Cruise, a real icon in the world of cinema, starting with “Top Gun”Which in fact started his splendid career which continues to this day.

If in the aforementioned film we see him driving a fighter plane, the actor is a great car enthusiast. And his garage is really crazy, full of supercars but also super sedans, definitely more suited to his large family.

And so one stands out BMW 7 Series, the flagship of the German brand; the actor, of the car, clearly has the top of the range equipped with a V12 engine that also gives great emotion to driving.

There is also the SUV, one of the most famous in the United States; and the Cadillac Escalade, a capacity of seven people on board and a truly crazy habitability.

Tom Cruise, a Bugatti and a vintage car in the garage

Of course, however, there is no shortage of supercars. A real car that makes a beautiful light of itself in the actor’s garage is there Bugatti Veyron; car produced from 2005 to 2015 and produced in 450 units, it is equipped with a 16.4-liter engine capable of delivering the beauty of 1200 horsepower, for a maximum speed of 415 km / h.

Sports car, even if not at the level of Bugatti, is also there Mercedes CLK W209, one of the best-selling German cars in the United States; a two-seater with a V8 that gives great panache, like the Ford Mustang Saleen S281, a truly unique sports car, a variant with an exclusive bodywork.

Tom Cruise, however, is also a fan of classic, vintage cars. A clear example is the Buick Roadmaster from 1949 with luxurious interiors and a really powerful engine; a favorite of the actor who often drives it and keeps it in perfect condition. The Chevrolet Corvette C1, among the best-selling sports cars at the turn of the 50s and 60s.

And there is no lack of Porsche, also this vintage; and the 928 from 1979, with a mighty V8 engine featured in the movie Scarface.