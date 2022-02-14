There is also #FreeKesha – Il Post

Last week the new EP of dance-pop singer Kim Petras was released whose name is Pop Sluthas explicit contents (“slut” in English means whore) and was produced by the American record producer “Dr. Luke ”, pseudonym of Łukasz Sebastian Gottwald. As had already happened after the publication of Petras’ debut album, also written together with Dr. Luke in 2019, their collaboration has revived the controversy around the producer and attracted new criticism: in 2014 he was accused of sexual abuse and violence. by the American pop star Kesha, which led to a series of court cases that are still going on today.

After the publication of Pop Slut, on social networks the hashtag #FreeKesha has returned to be viral, with which many users are expressing their solidarity with the singer, who despite what happened is still bound to the contract with the producer. In many ways, Kesha’s story is reminiscent of the world-famous singer Britney Spears, who for more than 13 years was placed under the legal guardianship of her father following a severe nervous breakdown. Again, the singer had been supported by extensive fan mobilization associated with the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, is 34 years old and had become very famous thanks to the single “Tik Tok”, released in 2009 (she was not talking about the homonymous social network, born only many years later). Four years earlier she had started working with Dr. Luke, who had been noted for co-producing the Kelly Clarkson hit “Since U Been Gone” and for collaborations with singers such as Katy Perry, Rihanna and Miley Cyrus.

In October 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke of molesting and sexually abusing her ever since they started collaborating, accusing Sony – who controlled the producer’s record label – of not taking action; she also she had asked a judge to rescind her contract that bound her professionally to him. Dr. Luke denied all the accusations, arguing that he had always had an excellent relationship with Kesha (defined on several occasions as “fraternal”) and that the singer had invented the accusations to break free from the contract.

In 2016, the court rejected the singer’s request, explaining that there were not enough elements to confirm the allegations and that “there was no evidence of irreparable damage” against her. A few months later Kesha decided to drop the sexual abuse allegations, saying that her “battle” would go on. Meanwhile, Dr. Luke in turn sued Kesha, his mother and his lawyer for defamation, claiming that they had implied that he had also sexually abused Katy Perry (who denied it) and Lady Gaga, one of many singers and actresses who had shown solidarity with her. The libel lawsuit and contract disputes have continued over the years and are still ongoing today.

Already in the MTV reality show My Crazy Beautiful Lifefrom 2013, Kesha said that Dr. Luke had full control over the production of his second album, Warrior, released the previous year. It was at that time that the hashtag #FreeKesha, created by the singer’s fans to protest against the fact that the producer forced her to sing “the usual generic and predictable recycled pop songs”, began to circulate on social networks. In nearly ten years, however, things don’t seem to have changed much.

As has explained on Twitter the composer Ben Abraham, who wrote the song “Praying” for Kesha in 2017, the singer still has a contract with Dr. Luke’s label and after eight years he “still controls his record releases”: that is to say say that Kesha cannot collaborate with other artists, post music or musical content on social networks without her consent. Among other things, many believe that “Praying”, a song about a person who “put her through hell”, is dedicated to Dr. Luke.

In 2022 kesha still isn’t free #FreeKesha – Daniël (@RiosMusic_) February 13, 2022

In 2017 his album Rainbow was nominated for a Grammy, while in August 2021, a year and a half after the release of the fourth album High Road, Kesha returned to perform live with a series of concerts, after having also dealt with a podcast dedicated to science fiction and artificial intelligence. In his latest interviews and on social networks he no longer referred to the events with Dr. Luke, but following the recent criticism some fans have launched a petition to ask that the producer terminate the contract with Kesha, so that she can continue to writing music and performing independently of him.

In April 2021, an appeals court upheld a previous court ruling that Kesha was guilty of defamation of Dr. Luke. Two months later, however, a New York court ruled that under new legal provisions against the Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (which aim to prevent prominent individuals from intimidating individuals they are involved with), Kesha would could appeal. Now to be right Dr. Luke will have to fully prove that there was bad faith on Kesha’s part.

