There is also Leonardo DiCaprio at Cop26: “attacked” by an aboriginal woman for fracking in the ancestral lands (VIDEO)

An Australian Aboriginal woman sent a message to Leonardo DiCaprio, screaming about fracking in the lands of indigenous Australian people, when the star arrived at the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

Actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio drew a crowd of journalists and spectators during his appearance at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow.

After spending time at the Kew Gardens pavilion, DiCaprio was surrounded by a large crowd of delegates, fans and reporters as he walked through the COP26 venue. The actor wore a pin depicting the ring of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

Among them was an Aboriginal woman from Australia, who came to Glasgow to defend her ancestral lands from fracking. In the video you can hear her scream:

“Mr. DiCaprio, talk to indigenous women in Australia about the practices of fracking on their land! The US government has just authorized the “fracking” of their country with 50 million dollars. The Australian government is doing the same with our land ”.

Her name is Rikki Dank, she runs an Aboriginal art gallery, Lajarri, in Dubai. She tried to make herself heard with all her strength, after having managed to get close to the Hollywood star (before being turned away by the agents present).

His identity was revealed to her a few hours later by her sister, the Aboriginal artist Nardurna.

My sister Lajarri Dubai has traveled to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change conference to represent Indigenous people… Posted by Nardurna on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

DiCaprio has long been an advocate of reducing carbon emissions and has been the promoter of various initiatives to protect the environment and indigenous people themselves.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Read all our articles on Cop26

Read also: