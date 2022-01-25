“There is also mental health”. Mario Draghi shot, the ruined Italians – Libero Quotidiano





Applause of Giorgia Meloni to Last. The singer, at the registry office Niccolò Moriconi, has raised a cry of alarm to the government and pandemic experts who seem to have forgotten the other problems in recent years. Besides, and often gladly because of Covid, citizens have to deal with difficulties that no one talks about. Some examples?





“There is also mental health, there are children who have not socialized for two years. There are children who no longer leave the house. There are sectors that risk failure. There are sectors that are at risk of failure. reality where there is no work. There is a life that is made up of many things but now talk about it it almost seems crazy“, writes the singer, agreeing with the leader of the Brothers of Italy.



On Twitter, in fact, Meloni shares the outburst of the 25-year-old, adding that “a just state should seriously worry also of the economic and psychological damage deriving from the pandemic: there is a world out there made up of our young people, our workers, from whom everything has been taken away. Bravo, Last. “The reproach to the executive is clear: the virus is not the only concern to think about. In times like this when infections and deaths thanks to the vaccine are decreasing, perhaps it is good to put the bulletin aside and think to the terrible consequences already too neglected.



