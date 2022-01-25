“There is also mental health”, the anger of Ultimo

Not only Coez. Regret and anger are shared feelings in musical circles these days. Covid is cornering, forcing tours to be canceled or postponed and generates sorrow and anger.

Coez postpones the dates of January and February, the Maneskin cancel the 2022 tour, managing to keep only the dates of the outdoor concerts. And then there is the Last who no longer fits all this and with a stories on Instagram expresses his anger at the dangerous consequences of Covid which is not mentioned.

The singer from San Basilio deeply vented on Instagram, focusing above all on the mental discomforts that the Coronavirus is causing and on the future of young people.

In a long story he wrote like this: “There is also mental health. There are children who have not socialized for two years. There are children who no longer leave the house. There are sectors that risk failure. There are realities where there is no work. There is a life that is made up of many things, but now talking about it seems almost madness “.

It is not the first time that Ultimo has expressed his outrage since the beginning of the pandemic. In these two years, Ultimo has also done a great introspective work expressed through the music in his album “Solo”.