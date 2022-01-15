There is also Museo Nicolis among the stands of Motor Bike Expo 2022

A 1994 Harley-Davidson FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic “H-Paradise” of a magnificent cherry color is exhibited at the Verona event, the result of the overlapping of 39 layers of paint made entirely by hand

The Nicolis Museum get back to Motor Bike Expo, the largest fair in the world for lovers of two-wheel customization and is doing so as a guest at the stand of the Veneto Region to celebrate the love for engines. The protagonist of this edition is the “Lady in Red”, a seductive one Harley-Davidson FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic “H-Paradise” from 1994, displayed in its magnificent cherry color, the result of the overlapping of 39 layers of paint made entirely by hand. A real work of art, the result of 160 hours of work.

Motor Bike Expo: the Nicolis Museum brings a piece of history

In short, it is a unique specimen that marries well the concept of the Custom Culture and makes it perfect for showing off at this important event dedicated to motorcycle customization, which involves all sectors, from street to racing, from offroad to adventuring. There FLSTC Heritage Softail Classic H-Paradise, as indicated in the name, is equipped with a Softail frame, introduced by the US manufacturer a few years earlier. This feature provided for a hidden position of the rear shock absorbers to imitate the line of the old rigid frames of the Milwaukee house, without sacrificing comfort. The cinema has contributed to the affirmation of his legend: from Easy Rider to Escape from Los Angeles, passing through Terminator 2, Pulp Fiction and Sin City, Harley has become synonymous with freedom and adventure. The motorcycles of the famous House have also bewitched famous Hollywood stars such as: Clark Gable and James Dean and Peter Fonda who were proud owners; Brigitte Bardot also witnessed it and the British actress Elizabeth Taylor even owned a purple Harley like her eyes. Today like yesterday, many celebrities love and collect this brand: the actors Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Johnny Deep and Arnold Schwarzenegger are included in the list of famous harleysts.

Even the world of music has not remained unscathed in the face of the charm of the queen of two wheels: among the fans of the brand we mention: Elvis Presley and Jimi Hendrix, but also Cher and the Italians Max Pezzali, Vasco Rossi, Luciano Ligabue and Biagio Antonacci. Visitors to Motor Bike Expo will be able to admire the magnificent specimen of the Nicolis Museum at the stand of the Veneto Region, in Pavilion 6 in the area dedicated to the Lago di Garda Veneto Consortium. The Nicolis Museum will be open to the public for the entire duration of the fair, from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 January, from 10:00 to 18:00 all day (for children up to 10 years of age the wholesale is free).