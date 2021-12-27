There is also Pietro Di Tillio from Pescara in the new NASA crew that will go to a moon of Mars

There is also the scientist from Pescara Pietro Di Tillio in the crew selected by NASA for a mission to the moon of Mars called Phobos.

Di Tillio, after growing up and studying in Pescara, at the da Vinci scientific high school and at the “d’Annunzio” university, moved to New Jersey with his wife Angela Rapino.

Di Tillio comments on the NASA announcement as follows: “It is with immense pride that I wanted to communicate to friends and acquaintances all that I have been selected to be part of the NASA research program called Hera (human research exploration analog) aimed at simulating in a habitat on the ground, specifically in Houston at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, a mission to the moon of Mars called Phobos. For me a great honor to be part of the team and to help NASA in the research that, in a few years, will lead man to go further and further into space to explore Mars and its surroundings but also to put his feet back on “our” Moon! It will be a beautiful challenge especially physical and mental but certainly an honor to be able to work alongside highly qualified people and contribute to scientific research for humanity! Ad maiora semper! Stay tuned, I will periodically publish photos and videos of my experience until before entering In the habitat! In addition, I will shortly publish the official patch of the Hera XXIII mission created by me and the rest of the crew ».