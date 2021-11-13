there is also the arrow on the knee

Yesterday The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim he celebrated well ten years since its release, ten candles for Bethesda’s most beloved game ever.

As well as Bethesda’s most famous game ever, the one that consecrated the series forever, dated 11 November 2011.

A video game that has become pop culture practically, appreciated by many players around the world, who have had a lot of fun with the many bugs in the game.

Ten years after the release that the whole world has celebrated, we too with a nice analysis of the value of Skyrim today, in relation to our experiences.

But ban on sentimentality, because now is the time to fall in love with this gaming chair from Skyrim, And buy it as soon as the pre-orders start.

There are many licensed products of Skyrim, truly an infinite world, but we have hardly seen anything so neat about the Bethesda title.

It is part of the line HERO by Noblechairs, a company known for the creation of well-made chairs, and you can register at the official address to be notified of the opening of orders.

We don’t know the price or the exact specifications of the chair, even if the site speaks of great comfort, high quality materials, and so on. We don’t even know when it will be available, actually.

But there is one thing, that, as a fan of Skyrim, probably will make you buy this chair right away:

There are so many ways to pay homage to a brand, but to put an arrow at knee height (third image, above) on a hundred-dollar gaming chair is something unique.

Stay on these pages to know when the chair is available, while Skyrim Anniversary Edition even gives players a gift.

Skyrim has been a seminal title for the world of video games, but Todd Howard recently admitted there will be a long way to go in the future.

But, despite everything, it will be a great inspiration for the Bethesda’s next blockbuster, which we can’t wait to find out more about.