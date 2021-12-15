Sports

there is also the former Milan among the candidates!

On January 17th the FIFA will deliver its “World Best Player“, Or” Player of the Year “. The ceremony will decide the best players of the calendar year thanks to the judgments of FifPro, or the world footballers’ union.

Among the 23 players chosen there is also the former goalkeeper and AC Milan captain Gianluigi Donnarumma. Here is the complete list.

THE CANDIDATES

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / Milan / Paris Saint-Germain) Edouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Austria / Bayern Munich / Real Madrid) Jordi Alba (Spain / Barcelona) Trent Alexander-Arnold (England / Liverpool) Dani Alves (Brasil / San Paolo / Barcelona) Leonardo Bonucci (Italy / Juventus) Ruben Dias (Portugal / Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Spain / Barcelona) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City) Bruno Fernandes (Portugal / Manchester United) Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands / Barcelona) Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea) N’Golo Kante (France / Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus / Manchester Utd) Erling Haaland (Norway / Borussia Dortmund) Robert Lewandowski (Poland / Bayern Munich) Romelu Lukaku (Belgium / Inter / Chelsea) Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain) Lionel Messi (Argentina / Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain) Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

