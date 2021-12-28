there is also the music bonus. The new models are online – Corriere.it

The forms for tax returns are already ready which will have to be presented in the course of next year. The drafts of the 2022 models of 730, of the Single Certification, of the 770 and of the VAT are available on the website of the Revenue Agency, with the relative instructions.

The news of 730: from the music bonus to tax credits on the first home for young people Among the novelties, in 730 make their entrance on tax credit on the purchase of the first home for those under 36 years of age (with Isee below 40,000), the increases, equal to 1,200 euros, of the supplementary treatment in favor of employees and similar with total income up to 28,000 euros which decreases to 40,000 euros, and the music bonus, the deduction for the registration and subscription of children and young people between 5 and 18 years of age to recognized music schools, conservatories and choirs, bands and music schools, which is due for an amount up to 1,000 euros if the total income does not exceed 36,000 euros.



Also in 730 the possibility of using the Superbonus for the removal of architectural barriers was added, with the increased rate of 110% for expenses incurred together with the Sismabonus and Ecobonus interventions. In the declaration – explains the Revenue Agency – it will also be possible to insert any residual credit that has not found capacity in the tax of the previous declaration. Among the new entries, the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and qualitative improvement of water intended for human consumption (for expenses up to a maximum amount of 1,000 euros) should also be noted. That is the so-called Water Bonus (here the deepening).

The 2022 Single Certification In the Single Certification , which withholding agents must transmit to the Revenue Agency and release to individual recipients within the single deadline of March 16, the increase to € 609.50 in the tax reduction in favor of employees in the security sector, in addition to the new facilities provided for the severance pay in the case of cooperatives made up of workers from companies in difficulty and for the services of the bilateral solidarity funds of ordinary and cooperative credit and of the Poste Italiane Spa company. from the early liquidation of the New Social Insurance for Employment (Naspi).

Model 770 In the 770 model new fields have been added for credit management connected to the provision of supplementary treatment and to indicate the ID Arrangement, relating to the cross-border mechanism, issued by a central administration of a member state of the European Union. For the insertion of the payments made in the year 2021, following the installments planned to combat the Covid-19 emergency, the special Covid-19 codes introduced last year remain active in the summary statements.

VAT model As for the VAT Model finally, the Revenue Agency reports news for farmers, e-commerce and on the pandemic front. The annual VAT return has been updated to accommodate the regulatory changes regarding the application of the tax in 2021, including the percentages of compensation applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them, operations concerning goods and services necessary for the containment and management of the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19, the new rules for the application of VAT in e-commerce.

