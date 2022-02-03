there is an agreement with another club …

It seems to be a story destined for credits the one between Lazio And Luiz Felipe Ramos. The run-up to “Correspondence of loving senses”, also this time does not seem to come true. Despite the hopes in recent weeks had pushed more on the side of an extension of the contract with Lazio, than on a goodbye, the player preferred another destination. On the other hand, reaching the end credits of an employment relationship, without the certainty of renewal, places any club at a distinct disadvantage compared to the wishes of its employees.





The story of Felipe at Lazio – Yet this time Claudio Lotito, when he came under fire for the missed market in January, he had trusted a certain optimism that leaked from the secret rooms of Formello. The talentino discovered by Igli Tare in the Brazilian Serie D in 2016, precisely fromItuano, assisted by a friendly manager (Stefano Castagna, ed), he suggested that the time for choices would come soon and in the club many would have bet on the appeal that the Albanian DS exerts on the defender. On the other hand, Felipe, who started the dialogue with Lazio asking for a substantial contract refinement, would seem to have said enough. The player has not yet officially sent the communication to the president, but from what transpires the negotiation has been interrupted. The salient issue is certainly the economic treatment. Hardly a footballer, even an emerging one, is satisfied with a blocked contract for five years. He, Luiz, did it, signing a five-year in 2018 for 800 thousand euros, for which he never received adjustments. Speech that for charity would seem obvious, if compared to the difficult reality facing the country, especially in a prolonged period of pandemic. But if expanded on a large scale to the custom of football, it still turns out to be a rarity. In this state of affairs, the defender recently enlisted with Roberto Mancini’s national team expected a decisive and formal gesture from the club directed towards his requests.





Unfulfilled requests – An agreement, therefore, which should have materialized around 2.5 million euros plus bonuses. However, a figure that Lazio has never managed to reach. The last comparisons between the parties had run aground around 2 million between fixed and bonus and from that day (20 days have now passed, ed), Lazio had remained calmly at the window, hoping for a ‘yes’ from the player , which however never arrived. In this scenario, in the last few hours, many clubs have tried to enter. The blazon of the national team and the young age of Luiz Felipe represent a clear investment guarantee for the coffers of a company that wants to grow. In Spain Betis likes Sevilla and Atletico, in Italy they like Napoli and Inter.





A club convinced him – Is exactly from Nerazzurri circles that leaked the indiscretion collected exclusively by Lalaziosiamonoi.it. Marotta, indeed seems to have convinced Felipe, offering the biancoceleste player a five-year bonus for 2.7 million euros included. The same in practice as the club’s Suning has committed for Ranocchia by now at the end of the contract. A policy that does not expose Inter to who knows what economic outlays and which guarantees a reliable “escort” defender to Inzaghi. The presence on the bench of the former Lazio coach must have weighed on the choice. Simone has witnessed the growth of Luiz Felipe Ramos over the years and for this reason he immediately gave his consent to the operation. Maneuvers in chiaroscuro that develop behind the scenes. Signatures not announced, but leaked in great secrecy. Stories of farewells and consummated marriages. Stories that we do not want to tell but more: of players gone and capital evaporated. Stories in which Lazio would once again seem to come out badly.