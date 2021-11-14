There is an asteroid near Earth that may not be what it appears to be

There are gods asteroids defined quasi-satellites because they always remain in the vicinity of a planet. Their origins are mysterious and now scholars have focused attention on a particular space rock that always remains close to the Earth. It is about Kamo oalewa which never moves more than 100 times the distance from the Moon. New research has revealed that this object was likely once part of our satellite and may have been thrown away from one collision of asteroids.









Kamo oalewa, the asteroid near the Earth

Initially known as 2016 H03, Kamo oalewa was discovered using the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii. It is difficult to study because it is only wide 55-60 meters, its orbit makes it visible only partially during the month of April, and it can only be observed with very large telescopes. Ben Sharkey of the University of Arizona collected the spectrum of the space object and found that it was unlike any other asteroid never seen. As Communications Earth and Environment reports, at first glance Kamo oalewa’s spectrum looked similar to a’ssilicate steroids, but when Sharkey and co-authors used longer exposure times they found that its spectral slope is distinctly inclined towards red.

The correspondence between Kamo oalewa and the Moon

After excluding comparisons with particularly iron-rich asteroids, the authors found that the only match they could find was with some rocks on the surface of the moon. Although scholars point out that there is still not enough knowledge about Kamo oalewa to be sure of its origin, others have already been found. meteorites which were launched by the moon in the event of impacts, it is therefore possible to hypothesize that 2016 H03 could be one of these.

Three smaller objects were found last year with orbits quite similar to Kamo oalewa that are thought to all be pieces of a larger asteroid. They are currently only confirmed five quasi-satellites, most of which have orbits quite unstable. Unlike these, Kamo oalewa is more stable and is expected to maintain its quasi-satellite status for 300 years.

There are many mysteries hidden in objects that move in space. For example, NASA found two strange pairs of asteroids, while another research found a strange half-asteroid, half-comet element in the solar system. Instead, one study speculates that the Earth formed around the core of an alien rock.

