There is an eco-tax on thermal cars to push electric

Auto incentives, third act. After the push and pull of the Budget law, which ended in a sensational stalemate, politics returns to move under the radar on a subject supervised by specialists as much by manufacturers as by motorists.

A first move in this sense comes from the 5 Star Movement, with an agenda that asks the Government to undertake to restore the eco-bonus (only for electricity) and the deductions for domestic recharges, in addition to the so-called ecotax for cars that emit more CO2. But let’s go in order.

An ex post “correction”

The text, signed by the deputies Giuseppe Chiazzese and Luca Sut, could end up being examined by Parliament in the next few days, following the green light to the Maneuver. The rationale is obviously to keep attention on one of the most important issues that remained outside the budget law, with a formal proposal that would like to define a political line for the medium-long term. In this sense, the arrival of other agendas on the automotive sector by the whole parliamentary arc cannot be excluded.

Starting from the assumption that “it is crucial to give incentives for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles a much longer horizon than the current one”, Chiazzese and Sut highlight in the document that the objective ofecobonus it is “not only to guide the consumption behavior and use of the means by the citizens, but also to give certainty to producers and consumers on the disincentives to the circulation of polluting means and to allow the industry to plan investments”.

The triple request

In light of this, the act would like to commit the Government on three fronts, starting with the allocation of “adequate resources” to support the auto sector. How? “Maintaining the structure currently envisaged for the eco-bonus” and extending its validity “at least for the whole of 2022”, but this time exclusively for cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g / km of CO2. In practice, only the electric (and those with hydrogen).

A similar request for an extension, “at least for the whole of 2022”, is then formulated “for the deduction for the purchase and installation of charging“. The measure, also expiring at the end of the year, provides for a deduction in ten annual installments to the extent of 50% of the expenses incurred (for a total amount not exceeding 3,000 euros).

And finally, as mentioned, there is a request to reactivate the eco-tax for 2022, also with a view to using the proceeds “to finance the fund for the purchase of electric vehicles”. Specifically, the proposal is to intervene by developing new disincentive brackets with the relative amounts, weighing on new cars sold with CO2 emissions exceeding 160 g / km. One more turn of the screw than the previous one malus, which from the beginning of 2021 triggered starting from the 191 g / km of CO2 emitted in the WLTP cycle.