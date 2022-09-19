There is an exercise before training that will make you gain muscle

Every fitness aficionado, from bodybuilders training six days a week to novices with three-day workouts and less than a year of training, hits a plateau at some point. So you shouldn’t feel that feeling. The key is to find the best way to fix it.

Maybe you’re stuck because you’ve been doing the same exercise program for too long. Maybe your periodization plan is not periodized enough. Or maybe everything is in order, but constantly targeting your largest muscle groups with compound exercises has exposed a critical weakness: the relative strength of your assist muscles (for example, the triceps on the bench press or the hamstrings and hamstrings). glutes in the squat). If that’s the case, and the more experienced you are, the more likely you are, consider incorporating “pre-exhaustion training” into your fitness program. (How to do the squat well and the types that exist).

What is pre-exhaustion training?

Pre-exhaustion training is essentially a superset strategy, but instead of pairing exercises that target two different muscle groups, pair movements that target the same muscle group. First, you attack the muscle in question with an isolation exercise and then with a compound one.

Classic examples include performing the dumbbell fly or cable crossover before the bench press, or the quad extension before the squat. By doing so, you increase the chances that the target muscle won’t outlast the supporting muscles in the compound movement, and therefore the set isn’t ended prematurely and the adaptive stimulus for all those muscles isn’t compromised.

At least, that is the theory. But in this case, theory is paramount, because science is firmly against pre-exhaustion training for all the wrong reasons.

Science vs. Reality in Pre-Exhaustion Training

Many of the studies that discount the benefits of pre-exhaustion training suggest that targeting a muscle first with an isolation exercise decreases activity in that muscle during the subsequent compound exercise.

The goal of pre-exhaustion training is not to drive muscle growth by increasing activity in the target muscle during the compound exercise; rather, it is to fuel the growth of that muscle and the supporting musculature by leveling the playing field and making sure that all the muscles involved can work to fatigue. Performance results should be secondary.

How to design pre-exhaustion training into your workouts

Pre-exhaustion training is just what it sounds like, exhausting, so use it to only target one or two muscle groups per workout with one or two supersets. Any more than that and you risk overtraining, especially if you have less than a couple of years of gym training.

But if you’re a seasoned lifter who’s struggling to make gains on big compound movements like the squat, bench press, and deadlift, pre-exhaustion training can help you get out of a rut and plateau.