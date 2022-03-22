there is an extension to end December, glimmers for stabilization

We are moving towards the extension of contracts until the end of the year and the stabilization of workers hired for the Covid emergency. The regional councilor for health sent a circular “on the use of personnel for the Covid emergency and for the vaccination plan” to the health companies of the island, to the health training center and to the trade unions, which aims, in a nutshell, not to disperse the skills acquired up to now and to postpone any negotiations after the elections of the new regional government. The address deed, however, provides for differentiations for medical staff, nurses and all officials of an administrative, technical and non-health profile. Figures who have given “essential support for all the obligations related to the pandemic such as vaccines, green passes and the management of people taken care of by the Usca”.

In the circular the commissioner Ruggero Razza and the general manager Mario La Rocca, in the premise of the deed, publish the data on the incidence and the rate of positivity from the beginning of the year to today and trace the regulatory framework. Healthcare companies – on the basis of these numbers and in view of a possible new wave – are granted the possibility of extending for the whole of 2022, without exceeding the envisaged spending limits, the tasks assigned to medical specialists. As for nurses and health workers, they can be “indefinitely recruited with bankruptcy procedures, including emergency selections”. To comply with the requirements, they must have accrued, as of 30 June 2022, at least eighteen months of experience (of which at least six between January 2020 and June 2022) as employees of a body of the National Health System.

M5S: “Only an electoral maneuver”

Then opens the chapter of the administrative, technical and IT staff employed in the hubs – even behind the scenes – and in the Usca. Figures who, according to the circular, have given “essential support”: “Companies are invited to address them, after an analytical recognition of the needs and in any case on the basis of organizational needs, and it being understood that adequate personnel must be maintained in any case that in case of need it can immediately deal with a possible flare-up of the emergency, to extend existing relationships until 31 December 2022 also through an hourly rescheduling, within the limits of the capacity of the personnel needs necessary to cope with the above activities described “. Hourly remodeling that made many workers turn up their noses who, in large part, were “forced” to work overtime.

The reactions

“We are satisfied – says Salvo Calamia, regional coordinator of the Nursind nurses union – of the councilor’s circular. We will be vigilant and attentive in particular from July, when the tables will be activated in each company so that the stabilization procedures can be carried out in the best possible way. a possible way both for workers and for the companies themselves “.

“It is an important result – explains the general secretary of the CISL FP Sicily, Paolo Montera, and the regional secretary with responsibility for health, Marco Corrao – that we have hoped for and for which we have worked for a long time. With this directive we are moving towards a uniform path throughout the Region and which we hope will lead to the definitive stabilization of these precarious workers. As Cisl Fp, moreover, we are also committed at the national level to increase the resources available, beyond the current spending limits, so as to allow us to strengthen Sicilian healthcare as a whole, well beyond the emergency “.

“We take positive note of the directive just issued. Some contents – say Luisella Lionti and Enzo Tango, secretaries of Uil and Uil Fpl Sicily – give us hope that the stabilization process is really real. We remain vigilant and await the meeting next Thursday in Health Committee to better understand the strategies and paths aimed at achieving this goal “.