There is an increase in the price of gasoline for this weekend

The minimum gasoline prices reported yesterday, Friday, by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) increased for this weekend, which led the regulatory agency to issue a warning to gas stations.

The only gas station that registered a drop of up to two cents in price was the Shell brand.

In written statements, it was stipulated that “as long as the stations do not acquire new fuel (at a higher price), they have no justification to incorporate changes that represent an increase in the sale price to the consumer. Doing so could represent a violation of the profit margin freeze.”

It is that from yesterday to today there was an increase in price for most of the stations, which in some cases exceeded four cents.

As an example, yesterday Bita’s and American Gas reported having the price of regular gasoline at $1.02, but this Saturday it increased to $1.06.

In premium gasoline and diesel, these brands also registered increases. Yesterday, Bita’s was at $1.10 for premium and $1.04 for diesel. However, this weekend it will be at $1.14 and $1.10, respectively.

At American Gas, premium gasoline was $1.06 yesterday and diesel was $1.03. Today, however, it increased to $1.10 and $1.07, respectively.

The only decrease in price registered by DACO was in the Shell brand, which yesterday had regular gasoline at $1.12 and today it is at $1.10. It also registered a drop in premium gasoline from $1.22 to $1.20.

As explained by the DACO, “the reference markets close on Saturday. For this reason, the prices reported by importing wholesalers will not change until Monday, March 14, which is when the next price report is issued.

Do you want to compare?

Gas prices for this weekend:

report on the price of gasoline by brand for Saturday March 12, 2022 according to DACO. ( Supplied )

Gasoline prices yesterday, Friday: