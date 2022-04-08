There is an opening, as long as there are coincidences – El Financiero

President López Obrador assured that he is willing to build a new electricity reform initiative with proposals alternatives as long as they exist coincidences with the original.

This after the coalition ‘It goes to Mexico made up of the PAN, PRI and PRD parties will present at the beginning of the week a counterproposal with 12 objectives among which is access to electricity as a human right and the creation of mechanisms to buy electricity at lower prices.

Facing the discussion of the opinion in the Chamber of Deputies where it will be decided whether the initiative goes to the Senate, the president promised concessions in a strategy to gain the opposition votes necessary for its approval.

“The electrical reform is needed, it is to replace an unfair procedure to repair a damage that was caused in the neoliberal period in which through authoritarianism, anti-democracy, corruption, the laws were modified for the benefit of interest groups created against the interest of the people”, he emphasized at the press conference this Thursday.

In this search for agreements, Morena’s coordinator in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier, offered incorporate six of the 12 points of the electrical reform counterproposal of the PRI, PAN and PRD. However, his PRI counterpart, Rubén Moreira, rejected it.

“Let’s go for our 12, that they integrate. We want our 12″, commented the opponent. Before Morena’s rebound, the president affirmed that the tricolor members “are already thinking of defining themselves in favor of foreign companies” but he hopes they will change their minds.

The icing party will present its proposals this Thursday and will make public its decision on which it seeks to add to create a single initiative in the midst of the discussions in which it will be decided whether or not to continue with the debates during Holy Week.