there is an opportunity for Milan

Cagliari is thinking of a very tough general purge. Among the outgoing players there is a wild card that would suit many.

One of the Serie A teams most in difficulty right now is certainly the Cagliari. Penultimate place in the standings and endless problems for the Sardinians.

After the 4-0 defeat against Udinese, the management of the Cagliari he spoke clearly. In January, those who are not really working and fighting for the cause can be put out.

According to the various press organs, the ds Capozucca he would already have the list of purged in hand. They are finished among the transferable five players important and considered owners until recently.

Read also:

Cagliari sacrifices its ‘star’: it is a challenge between the big names

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the players on whom Cagliari seem to no longer want to bet would be first and foremost Diego Godin And Martin Caceres. The two experienced defenders have already been put out of the squad, not called up for the match against Juventus.

In addition to them, there are three other good players. The full back Dalbert, on loan from Inter, the striker Keita Balde and especially Nahitan Nandez, wild card and all-rounder of the Sardinian midfield.

Cagliari intends to sell them to make money and free up space in the squad for new more suitable grafts. Among them it is as obvious as the name of Nandez become the most sought after on the Italian and foreign market.

The class of ’95 has already been a man-market last summer. On Nandez theInter, looking for a replacement for Hakimi. But it cannot be ruled out that the Nerazzurri may go back to thinking about the Uruguayan.

But watch out for Milan. The Rossoneri want to evaluate the possible opportunities in the January transfer market and a flexible player like Nandez would be very useful. Fast, combative and experienced, the former Boca Juniors is on the radar of the AC Milan management.

In the formation of Pioli Nandez it could cover several roles: from median classic al right back up to a possible entry from attacking midfielder. Cagliari values ​​it at least 20 million euros, but could open up to easier formulas.