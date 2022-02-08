there is another Messi in Rosario with the number 10

The Newell’s Old Boys presented the squad that will play the Copa Libertadores Under 20 attracting the attention of the world of football after showing who will wear the number 10 shirt. It is about Joaquin Messia 19-year-old boy also born – as the far more famous Leo – to Rosary: “As soon as I arrived, many asked me if I was related”Was quick to say the player, who however with the star of the Psg does not share the role. “He is an inside midfield with good dribbling, strong in one-on-one – the words of the former coach of the Newell’s reserve team, Federico Hernandez – and with an excellent shot from medium distance“.
Messi … jr: “Simple coincidence”
“Leo? It’s a simple coincidence, in my city there are three families who have the surname Messi – continued Joaquin – I started at Newell’s just like him and now I have to use 10 as well. Only I had this coincidence with Leo …“. During the interview young Messi was asked what he would do if one day the Flea came to Newell’s and asked him for 10:”Give me any other number, 10 is his as long as he plays“.