there is another Messi in Rosario with the number 10

The Newell’s Old Boys presented the squad that will play the Copa Libertadores Under 20 attracting the attention of the world of football after showing who will wear the number 10 shirt. It is about Joaquin Messia 19-year-old boy also born – as the far more famous Leo – to Rosary: “As soon as I arrived, many asked me if I was related”Was quick to say the player, who however with the star of the Psg does not share the role. “He is an inside midfield with good dribbling, strong in one-on-one – the words of the former coach of the Newell’s reserve team, Federico Hernandez – and with an excellent shot from medium distance“.