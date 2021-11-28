Sports

“There is concern about McKennie. Church, exams in progress ”- SOS Fanta

“It is not known for how long, but it is known that Allegri will now lose two more fundamental cards”. As he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, there is no optimism in the house Juventus for the last two injured, Federico Chiesa And Weston McKennie: “At least they will be missing for Tuesday’s match in Salerno: it is no coincidence that Max was quick to define insidious. Right now, he didn’t even need this problem, ”it reads.

The newspaper goes further: “Out Chiesa and then also McKennie: suspected sprained right knee for the American, a first diagnosis that leaves everything in suspense, between the hope that it is nothing serious and therestlessness circulating about losing it for a while. “He took a blow, let’s see if the knee has turned and how much,” said Allegri: the look was of someone who really did not know if and how much to hope, hanging from the response of today’s investigations. Exams already underway for Federico church, who showed up at J Medical after 11 this morning. Allegri was clear yesterday: “He ironed”. Now he awaits the outcome of the exams, which are in progress, “due to a problem with his left flexor that made him raise his hand at the end of the first half”. There is no great confidence, as reported by the Journal.

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer.

